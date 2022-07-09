Wimbledon men’s final prediction: Bet on Novak Djokovic

The 2022 Wimbledon men’s final takes place Sunday at 9 a.m. Eastern time, and it should be quite the atmosphere on Centre Court. Novak Djokovic, searching for his 21st grand slam title, is the betting favorite over Nick Kyrgios, but the line is tighter than some would have expected.

Part of that is because Kyrgios — despite his antics — is a public darling. The Aussie certainly has his detractors, but he’s also got plenty of people in his camp who are more than willing to chuck a few bucks on him, especially against Djokovic, who has never been a fan favorite. So even though Kyrgios is the underdog, his price is probably a little inflated, which opens some doors for Djokovic.



For most players, returning Kyrgios’ serve is a nightmare. But Djokovic is an elite defender and his counterpunches should provide Kyrgios with plenty to think about during points. That’s when Kyrgios gets himself in trouble, forcing shots or making mental mistakes.

Kyrgios should still be able to rack up enough cheap points and games with his serve to make him a threat to win a set and give Djokovic some issues. Nevertheless, this matchup suits the Serbian and backing him to get it done by at least two sets is a viable bet on Sunday.

The play: Djokovic -1.5 sets