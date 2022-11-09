Wimbledon is finally changing its despised underwear rule

Wimbledon’s controversial all-white rules are set to be changed after multiple stars flaunted the directives at this year’s Grand Slam.

Players are required to wear clothing that is almost entirely white from the time they enter the arena to the time they leave, but Aussie Nick Kyrgios defied the rules on his way to the final.

Now, the strict dress code is set to be reconsidered and altered to be more considerate for female players.

Under the current guidelines, the room for movement is minimal with it stating:

“Undergarments that either are or can be visible during play (including due to perspiration) must also be completely white except for a single trim of color no wider than one centimeter.”

Female tennis stars spoke out this year over the need for change to the dress code with many skipping menstruating over fears of leaking and staining their white clothing.

Aussie Daria Gavrilova revealed she had to “skip her period around Wimbledon” in an interview with The Daily Aus.

Ons Jabeur hits a shot during the women’s final at Wimbledon Getty Images

“Recently just being at Wimbledon, I was talking with my friends saying that I love the all-white look. But then a few girls said they hate it because it sucks to wear all white while being on your period,” she said.

“It’s true, I myself had to skip my period around Wimbledon, for the reason that I didn’t want to worry about bleeding through, as we already have enough other stress.”

Wimbledon chiefs are set to scrap the undergarment rule for female players, allowing them to wear different color underwear.

The change will come into effect in 2023 and onwards and will also impact the bras female players can wear.

That issue was thrust back into the spotlight after Mihaela Buzarnescu was forced to change her bra prior to her Round 1 match in 2022 as it was deemed not to comply with the rules.

Elena Rybakina during the Wimbledon final Visionhaus/Getty Images

A chorus of stars joined in on the push for change to the strict dress code with Andy Murray’s mom and coach Judy throwing her voice to the cause.

“I think it’s certainly a much more open talking point, but it would probably need more of the players to speak out openly about the trauma it can cause you, if you are wearing all white and then possibly have a leak while you’re playing. I cannot think of a much more traumatic experience than that,” she said.

Recently retired tennis player Monica Puig addressed the issue earlier in the year, posting on Twitter about the “mental stress” for female players during Wimbledon.

“Definitely something that affects female athletes! Finally bringing it to everyone’s attention! Not to mention the mental stress of having to wear all white at Wimbledon and praying not to have your period during those two weeks,” Puig wrote.

Barbora Krejcikova (left) and Katerina Siniakova celebrate winning the women’s doubles title. AFP via Getty Images

Wimbledon officials were faced with protesters during this year’s tournament with signage in all red that read: “address the dress code”.

In a statement, The All England Club stated they were in discussions over ways to help support the players.

“Prioritizing women’s health and supporting players based on their individual needs is very important to us, and we are in discussions with the WTA, with manufacturers and with the medical teams about the ways in which we can do that,” the statement read.