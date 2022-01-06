Willie Colon Talks Zach Wilson, Jets Postgame Comments

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Coz! Coz! Coz!

My co-host Brian Costello got his roses from Jets fans after his column reacting to the SNY Jets postgame comments made on Sunday on Zach Wilson. Coz roasted Bart Scott and Twitter showed him lots of love. Heck of a column, Coz.

We spoke about that, previewed Jets-Bills and sat down with one of the guys on that postgame crew, former Jets offensive lineman Willie Colon, on the latest “Gang’s All Here” podcast.

<br />

Gang’s All Here Podcast with Jake & Coz:

COZ COLUMN: Coz was beloved by Jets fans for his column calling out the postgame crew for their “selfish” and “character flaw” comments on Zach Wilson. Coz explains why Bart was difficult to cover and even players sided with the media when he tried a media boycott.

Coz was beloved by Jets fans for his column calling out the postgame crew for their “selfish” and “character flaw” comments on Zach Wilson. Coz explains why Bart was difficult to cover and even players sided with the media when he tried a media boycott. JETS @ BILLS PREVIEW: The Jets are heavy underdogs in this game. Coz believes the Bills will blow the Jets out with the chance of winning the AFC East on the line. I think the Jets will lose, but only by single digits.

Willie Colon Interview:

Former Jets OL, SNY Jets pre/postgame analyst, SiriusXM Mad Dog Sports Radio co-host

POSTGAME COMMENTS: Willie explains his postgame comments criticizing Zach. He says it just didn’t make sense to try and sneak it with the monster defensive lineman the Bucs have.

Willie explains his postgame comments criticizing Zach. He says it just didn’t make sense to try and sneak it with the monster defensive lineman the Bucs have. JETS FUTURE: The future is bright for the Jets. They have young pieces in place that look good and can be here for the long haul.

The future is bright for the Jets. They have young pieces in place that look good and can be here for the long haul. BART: Reacting to Coz’s criticism of Bart and why he believes Bart could be a good defensive coach for a team.

Reacting to Coz’s criticism of Bart and why he believes Bart could be a good defensive coach for a team. BIG BEN: Will his old Steelers teammate Big Ben come back next season and play somewhere else?

SUBSCRIBE ON:

Catch up on all episodes of “Gang’s All Here,” a New York Jets podcast, by subscribing to the podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Follow Coz and Jake on Twitter @BrianCoz and @JakeBrownRadio. New episodes of the podcast drop Mondays and Thursdays.