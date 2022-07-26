Willians Astudillo makes MLB history with perfect 40 MPH fastball

The Miami Marlins already boast an established ace in Sandy Alcantara, but they may have found another formidable pitcher in Willians Astudillo.

Taking the mound in the eighth inning of the Marlins’ 11-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds, the utilityman showcased his wicked 40 mph fastball and strong fielding glove.

Pitching to Donovan Solano with a man on first, Astudillo lobbed the ball in a high-arching manner directly over the plate. Solano weakly dribbled a comebacker back to Astudillo, who swiftly turned a double play and left the clean inning unscathed.

Fans on Twitter were quick to give the 30-year-old his due praise, even likening him to Mets’ legend Bartolo Colon, otherwise known as “Big Sexy.”

Willians Astudillo Getty

Strong innings of relief in mop-up situations are nothing new to Astudillo, who began the night playing at second base. Following one bad appearance in 2018, the righty boasts a 1.50 ERA with only one hit allowed over his last six appearances. His signature fastball, which officially clocked in at 39.8 mph, is the slowest pitch to induce a double play in the history of the MLB.

For now, it seems as though Astudillo will remain as a position player, but “la tortuga” (the turtle) has shown he’s willing and able to take on the pitching role.