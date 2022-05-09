William Byron slams ‘idiot’ Joey Logano for late bump at NASCAR race

Joey Logano snapped a 40-race winless streak on Sunday afternoon by picking up his first career win at Darlington Raceway, but not everyone was celebrating.

Pole-sitter Logano made a pass for the lead at the Goodyear 400 on the second do last lap by bumping William Byron into the wall, which was met with a mix of cheers and jeers from the crowd.

Logano bumped Byron’s car on the second to last lap.

Logano had been closing in quickly on Byron for several laps before running into the back of him coming out the final turn.

After the race, Logano suggested the move was retaliation for an earlier incident when Byron squeezed him toward the wall.

“Yea, he’s just a moron. He can’t win a race, so he does it that way.”

Byron’s car got two flat tires as a result of the contact and he ended up finishing 13th.

Tyler Reddick, Justin Haley, Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott rounded out the top five after a multi-car wreck with 33 laps to go took out several contenders, including Martin Truex Jr. and 23XI Racing teammates Bubba Wallace and Kurt Busch.