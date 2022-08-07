Will Zalatoris fires ‘best friend’ caddie Ryan Goble mid-tournament

Will Zalatoris felt it was time, not only for his golf career but his friendship with longtime caddie Ryan Goble.

And so the 25-year-old golfer split with the only caddie he has known on a sanctioned professional tour, someone who Zalatoris said has “basically been my best friend for the last three years.” He made the move on Friday during the Wyndham Championship and hired Josh Gregory as his fill-in caddie for the rest of the tournament. Joel Stock will caddie for Zalatoris during the FedEx Cup playoffs.

“We’ve kind of had a rough month together, and it was starting to affect our relationship,” he said, according to the Burlington Times-News. “I know guys say that when they split, but it really was. We were guys that we would love to have dinner together and hang out and what was happening on the course was starting to bleed off the course, and that’s not what you want.”

During the partnership with Goble, Zalatoris had eight top-10 finishes and earned over $6.6 million this season.

Will Zalatoris (r.) and his now former caddie Ryan Goble. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Will Zalatoris with his fill-in caddie Josh Gregory during the final round of the Wyndham Championship Getty Images

“It was time for a change,” Gregory said. “And honestly, it’s what’s best for both of them. The change was coming anyway, and it was time to go ahead and rip the Band-Aid off.”

Gregory’s goal was to get Zalatoris to relax and enjoy himself.

“Hopefully a little smile,” Gregory said. “Most importantly, he needed to laugh and smile. He needed to have fun. And I think just commitment. I’m about as positive of a coach as I can be, and I was just super positive with him.”