Will Zalatoris condemns former mentor over his fiery rant

Usually, a victory helps to quiet the critics. But Will Zalatoris’ first PGA Tour win led to quieting a supporter instead.

Zalatoris found himself in the middle of a social media controversy upon capturing the FedEx St. Jude Championship last weekend. During the tournament, Scott Fawcett, a longtime golf coach who has worked with Zalatoris, used several expletives to blast NBC/Golf Channel announcers Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon, who were critiquing the 26-year-old’s putting.

The tweets, which were later deleted, caught the eye of Justin Thomas, who called Fawcett a “sore winner.”

Will Zalatoris has condemned his former mentor, Scott Fawcett, following the latter’s fiery Twitter rant earlier this week. Getty Images

Scott Fawcett in his PGA Tour headshot. US PGA TOUR

Zalatoris wants it known that Fawcett was only speaking for himself.

“Scott Fawcett is not a paid member of my team. I in no way condone or support anything that was said in those tweets,” Zalatoris said Wednesday on Golf Channel’s “Golf Today.” “I personally reached out to Dan Hicks and Brad Faxon and echoed that I don’t condone what he said. Any interviews he’s given have been unauthorized.

“He has tried to reach out to me and I have not spoken to him. I’m thankful to him for everything he helped me with in the ups and downs in junior golf but those statements are not a reflection of my values or me.”

Fawcett had directed his anger at the two announcers while Zalatoris was holding off Sepp Straka in the opening playoff event.

Will Zalatoris putts in to win on the third playoff hole on the 11th green during the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 14, 2022. Getty Images

Will Zalatoris holds up the trophy after winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 14, 2022. PGA TOUR

“I really do try to bite my tongue with the commentators… But go f–k yourself Dan Hicks!!!!!” Fawcett wrote. “Putter was wobbly earlier this year. You have no idea what the truth is. F–k face. Sit in the booth. (Yes this is a joke, but there’s always truth in comedy ;)”

There were follow-up tweets that made it clear Fawcett was not thrilled with the broadcasters. Thomas, who is No. 7 in the World Golf Rankings, was the highest-profile golfer to happen upon the anger.

“Hey Scott. Twitter saw your incredibly egregious and aggressive tweets,” Thomas wrote. “Congrats on your ‘win’ but show some class and respect if you are as professional as you claim to be. Giving other coaches and those involved in golf a really bad look. Nobody likes a sore winner.”