Will the Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy? Dallas coach’s job status in question after playoff disappointment

Big D’s performance on Sunday earned them a fat F.

Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys went out with something of a dud with Dallas facing its playoff end to the 49ers at home, 23-17. The game was different levels of messy for the Cowboys: While the matchup came down to the final possession, Dallas tied the playoff record with 18 penalties, some of which were real momentum killers.

Understandably, the loss has drawn the ire of Cowboys fans, with some hoping that owner Jerry Jones decides to pull the plug somewhat prematurely on the Mike McCarthy era in Dallas. Jones stated his displeasure following the game.

Even before the Cowboys took the field, rumors surrounding McCarthy’s job status started to circulate.

Here’s the latest on the Cowboy’s head coach:

Will the Cowboys fire Mike McCarthy?

The Cowboys certainly disappointed, but it doesn’t appear as though McCarthy is going anywhere.

On Sunday, prior to the Cowboys-49ers matchup, CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reported that if the Cowboys disappointed in the playoffs, then McCarthy could be let go and replaced with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. Moore didn’t have the best outing himself.

On Monday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport countered La Canfora, reporting that he didn’t sense that McCarthy’s job was in danger, though the staff could look different come the start of the 2022 season. With both Moore and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn interviewing for head-coaching jobs, the Dallas coaching staff could be in for a sea change.

Following the game, Jones didn’t want to field any questions on McCarthy or his job status, instead reinforcing that the loss was unacceptable.

While McCarthy’s job is leaning towards “safe,” La Canfora’s report does mirror the changing of the guard from Wade Phillips to Jason Garrett. In order to avoid Garrett leaving Dallas for a head coaching gig, Phillips was fired and Garrett was elevated to the position. Garrett was in the head coach’s office for 10 seasons, until he was fired following the 2019 season and replaced with McCarthy.

It’s not the first time that McCarthy’s job security has come into question, with a very bad 2020 season putting him firmly in the crosshairs.

For now, it’s status quo in Dallas.