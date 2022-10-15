Will Steve Nash’s reunion with Igor Kokoskov unlock Nets?

The Nets’ coaching staff has suffered some serious churn in Steve Nash’s first two offseasons. But Igor Kokoskov, who was hired over the summer to join Nash’s staff, isn’t just an addition — he’s a confidant.

Nash is coming off a summer that saw his resident superstar Kevin Durant try to get him fired, and walking into a season with enough unrest that he was recently booed by Nets fans at the team’s annual Practice in the Park. He’s going to need every ally and stalwart he can get, and Kokoskov qualifies as both.

“We go back a ways,” Nash said wistfully of Kokoskov, who’d worked with him from 2008-12 on the high-octane Suns. “I think he’s just helped me.

“In this league, I think most people have seen it all — most of us have seen everything — but he helped me in the summer really plan and organize how we want to disseminate our sets and our actions and implement them. He has been fantastic as far as helping me get clarity and organization and bounce ideas off him and start to build something.

One of Nash’s first calls when he got the Brooklyn job in 2020 was a long-distance one to Turkey, during which he tried to recruit Kokoskov to his first staff. The Serb had just taken over Fenerbahçe, and ultimately opted to stay put and lead the team to the Turkish finals and EuroLeague playoffs. It took some time, but Nash finally got his man.

Steve Nash tried to recruit Igor Kokoskov to the Nets in 2020, but the longtime NBA veteran assistant decided to remain with the Turkish club he had just taken over. Euroleague Basketball via Getty

Nash had seen defensive coordinator Ime Udoka and offensive coordinator Mike D’Antoni leave after that first season, then another offensive coordinator Jordan Ott and Amar’e Stoudemire depart after last season’s tumultuous campaign.

Having played under D’Antoni and alongside Stoudemire in Phoenix, Nash had a familiarity with them that helped during his introduction to coaching. This upcoming season he’ll once again lean heavily on another former Sun, Kokoskov, who is tasked with being Nash’s third offensive coordinator in as many years.

“We’ve had such disparate kinds of teams throughout the last couple of years, it’s been really hard,” said Nash. “And this year, hopefully, we can prevent any issues with the adversity that comes or doesn’t come, and basically be organized and dialed in to sustaining the way we want to play. I think also our roster can sustain more adversity this year as well.

“[Kokoskov] has been incredible. It’s been great to work with an old friend as well, and he’s really helped me in a lot of ways.”

Kokoskov — expected to move the Nets’ away from being completely isolation-reliant to more of a motion offense — had been an assistant under D’Antoni’s successor, Terry Porter, and then Alvin Gentry for the tail end of Nash’s prime. The pair clicked largely from seeing the game the same way and having similar offensive philosophies.

Kokoskov was an assistant in Phoenix for five seasons before eventually returning to be the Suns head coach in the 2018-19 season, NBAE via Getty Images

“[J]ust incredible offensive encyclopedia,” Nash said of Kokoskov. “He was my assistant coach back in the day in Phoenix for many years and just has great experience, he’s been in the league 25 years.”

Kokoskov, who also served as the Suns’ head coach in 2018-19, has been around, working as an assistant with the Clippers, Pistons, Cavaliers, Jazz, Kings and Mavericks. He has spent this training camp and the preseason trying to break Brooklyn of last season’s iso habits and preaching more motion.

“Ball movement. Ball movement,” Kyrie Irving said of the Nets’ new mantra. “You look at some of our possessions last year, it was a lot of one-on-one. You guys talked about it often, and we were well aware of it, that that offense, when the ball sticks, it’s just not the greatest brand of basketball you can play.

“We’re giving the defense some nights off when we just go one-on-one. … [There] can be a time and place when we utilize that, but right now, having Ben [Simmons] be one of our lead guards and him getting up and down the court, the ball’s hopping, it feels good.”

A team with Irving and Durant is always going to use isolation, but offensively they’re trying to find easy baskets by getting out in transition and thriving in early offense. Even in their losses this preseason, they’ve moved the ball in the halfcourt — it’s just been sloppy at times.

Kyrie Irving said the Nets’ emphasis on ball movement should make it harder on opposing defenses than the isolation-heavy schemes they have employed in recent seasons. USA TODAY Sports

Brooklyn’s assist rate was fifth-best coming into Friday’s preseason finale in Minnesota, their turnovers falling every game, from 27 in the opening loss to 26 against the Heat to a crisp 14 in Wednesday’s win at Milwaukee.

Kokoskov — who helped Detroit to the 2004 NBA title and Dallas to last season’s Western Conference Finals — has his fingerprints all over that change.

“Yeah, but I’d say there’s a lot of delegation amongst the staff,” Joe Harris told The Post. “Igor definitely has a hand in a bunch of it. There’s a lot of input from a lot of the coaches, but the sets that we’ve been doing, yeah, have been Igor’s implementation.

“They want to put us in certain spots spacing-wise, but then a lot of it is just up to reading and reacting and playing off of one another; because that’s typically when you get your best offense, when you’re able to free flow, play with good pace. But when we need to run stuff, we can. We have the sets in place, motion sets or specific actions.”

The annual GM survey was nowhere near as kind to Brooklyn as it has been in the past few years, a result of last season’s disappointing campaign. But Kokoskov did receive votes for “best assistant coach,” a category former Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson — now with Golden State — ran away with.

Kokoskov arrived in Brooklyn fresh off of helping Luka Doncic and the Mavericks make a surprising run to the Western Conference Finals. NBAE via Getty Images

“I mean, JO (Jordan Ott) was a great basketball mind as well,” Durant said. “We all run the same type of concepts, just based on the players that you have in a group and on your team. So JO added something to our team that is still here, and then Igor is kind of trying to fine-tune it, and craft it his way as well.

“It’s all a collaborative effort on what we see, where I like the ball, where Ky likes the ball, where Joe wants to shoot it from. We all have those conversations, it’s always flowing on what we need to do to be a better offensive team.”

Who are those guys?

Kokoskov isn’t the only new face next to Nash this season. G League coach Adam Caporn and Nets video coordinator Trevor Hendry both were promoted to sit on the bench this season.

“Trevor has been here for six years running the video room; he’s just a grinder, [great] work ethic,” Nash said. “He’s locked himself in that video room all those years, so has a great handle on the game, the NBA game, all the variance throughout the league, and I think it was time. He earned the move up.

Adam Caporn led the Long Island Nets to their second playoff appearance in team history in his one season in the G League before making the jump to Brooklyn’s bench. NBAE via Getty Images

“Capes was our G League coach last year and has an incredible player development acumen, and coaching acumen. So he’s heading player development after he did that at the National Institute in Australia. He’s been an assistant coach on the Australia National Team, he’s been a head coach in the G League and also in the Australian Pro League. So I think he adds a lot to our group on all those levels.”

Happy Anniversary!

Barclays Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary this season, along with the Nets’ move from New Jersey to Brooklyn.

After ending their prior season at Prudential Center in Newark, the Nets’ first game in Barclays was a preseason tilt against the Washington Wizards on October 15, 2012, 10 years ago Saturday. Their regular-season opener was delayed by Hurricane Sandy, but took place Nov. 3 with a win over the Toronto Raptors.

The Nets and parent company BSE Global are planning several commemorative events.