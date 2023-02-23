Will Shohei Ohtani become MLB’s first $600 million player?

Could two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani become baseball’s first $600 million man?

Does he even care?

Sure, $600 million is nothing more than a fanciful early whisper number, and it’s a whopping 67 percent higher than the free-agent record. But it’s at least fair to say that while Ohtani will set the standard for total deal — that’s either $360 million for Mike Trout and Aaron Judge or $426 million for Trout if you count two years he already had on the books (Mookie Betts’ deferrals in his $365 million deal taking the real value well below $300 million) — the real question now is by how much.

No one directly involved is commenting on the $600 million figure speculated here, and his agency (CAA) hasn’t mentioned any number to anyone, so this is merely early guesswork on greatness. One thing’s sure: he’s aided by what Mets owner Steve Cohen estimated was a “20 to 30 percent” rise in star free agent prices — and perhaps also eventually by Cohen himself. Agent Nez Balelo recently stated what’s fair and understood: that Ohtani has earned the right to be a free agent. And by now we can be sure of this: Ohtani isn’t signing early and will be a free agent.

It’s early, but teams seen today as the likeliest jackpot winner for baseball’s best all-around player are the Dodgers, Giants and Mets, with the incumbent Angels, Padres, Mariners, Rangers, Cubs, Yankees among many others possibly participating.

Folks in the know suggest Ohtani’s greatest interests are in 1) winning, 2) proving he’s the greatest player ever, and 3) comfort. Ohtani told the Yankees he couldn’t go to New York five years ago, then put five West Coast teams on his list of seven finalists before picking the uber comfortable Orange County-based Angels. (His handlers say he’s more geographically open now.)

One thing that doesn’t seem to particularly interest Ohtani is money. But it will be there for the star, whether he cares or not. His New Balance deal pays a ton, perhaps more than his record $30 million salary for an arbitration year, and one person who knows him, half kiddingly, said, “I bet he doesn’t even know how much.”





Shohei Ohtani pitching at Angels spring training on Feb. 18, 2023. USA TODAY Sports

A rundown of some likely suitors (in order):

1. Dodgers. The geographically desirable perennial winner cleared about $60 million off their books, close to a likely annual salary for Ohtani. Negatives: their TV deal is already high and set for years, and attendance is close to capacity.

2. Mets. Cohen has the most money, and doesn’t seem to mind losing it. With the 90 percent “Steve Cohen tax” rising to 110 percent, a $500 million deal actually costs a cool billion. Mets GM Billy Eppler, who helped bring Ohtani to Anaheim, would only say, “He is a member of the Los Angeles Angels.”

3. Giants. They still have most of the money left over from the Judge and Carlos Correa talks. While their park works for Ohtani the pitcher, it’s tough on left-handed hitters, Barry Bonds notwithstanding.





Shohei Ohtani poses for a portrait at Angels spring training on Feb. 21, 2023. Getty Images

4. Angels. Owner Arte Moreno told me the incumbent has as good a chance as anyone, they accommodated his hitting/pitching wishes and have a great park and locale. Plus, they did sign the biggest deal to date. They have yet to make the playoffs in his five years there but look improved.

5. Padres. Terrific Padres owner Peter Seidler is apt to do anything, but he seems focused on Manny Machado and a Padres person suggested Ohtani may be a tad rich, even for them.

6. Yankees. Their best hope was at last year’s trade deadline, as they had a stash of young players that interested the Angels.

Regarding a new summer trade possibility, logic says they should deal him if out of contention. But Moreno sounded very anti trade, and one person close to the situation said, “If they were going to trade him they would have done it last year.”