Will play for Giants vs. Eagles

The Giants got the Saquon Barkley injury news they were hoping for.

Despite dealing with a neck problem, the star running back will play against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon at MetLife Stadium, Giants head coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network Sunday morning.

“We’ll keep an eye on him, see how he’s doing,” Daboll told NFL Network when asked if Barkley would be limited. “But he came in early, got treatment, checked by the medical and training [staffs], so he’s ready to go.”

Saquon Barkley during Giants practice on Dec. 9, 2022. Robert Sabo

Barkley, 25, was listed as questionable entering the game. He was on the field warming up Sunday morning.

In 12 games this season, Barkley has 1,055 yards rushing with eight touchdowns, along with 40 catches for 241 yards receiving.

Matt Breida and Gary Brightwell are the other options in the Giants’ backfield.