Will Nets, 76ers complete deal before deadline? Latest news, updates on Brooklyn star

Nets coach Steve Nash couldn’t have been more clear about Brooklyn’s plans ahead of the 2022 NBA trade deadline. With rumors circulating about James Harden’s status, Nash not only told reporters on Sunday the team doesn’t plan to trade the nine-time All-Star, but also added Harden wants to stay in Brooklyn long term.

Behind the scenes, though, are Harden and the Nets sending different messages? There has been rampant speculation in recent days about the possibility of a Harden-for-Ben Simmons swap between the Nets and 76ers. What was once considered nothing more than a fun exercise on the trade machine has suddenly become a very real possibility.

Here are the latest reports on Harden’s situation with Thursday’s trade deadline fast approaching.

James Harden trade rumors: Latest news on Nets star

(All times Eastern)

Feb. 9 (1:30 p.m.) — ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski seemed to dispute Brian Windhorst’s reporting, saying the Nets and 76ers are not currently negotiating a trade. He told Mike Greenberg he doesn’t believe there is any truth to the idea the two sides are going back and forth on potential deals.

“It is not a perfect or ideal scenario with James Harden right now. There’s no question about that, but I think barring a flurry of negotiations and activity that hasn’t happened yet, right now James Harden is likely to be with the Nets,” Wojnarowski said. “Again, it’s always fluid, but I don’t sense an appetite from Brooklyn to do a deal that’s just simply Ben Simmons for James Harden.

“If Philadelphia decided to, you know, get really aggressive with an offer or offers, again, it can change, of course. I don’t believe there’s any negotiations going on right now.”

Feb. 9 (11:45 a.m.) — ESPN’s Brian Windhorst followed up on his initial reporting, telling Mike Greenberg the Nets and 76ers have discussed offers and are “haggling” over the details of a potential trade. Windhorst also noted Harden is pushing for a trade, saying his recent play has served as “basically a threat to the Nets.”

“If [the Nets] don’t do this trade, what is James Harden gonna do the rest of this season? Then, of course, what is he gonna do when he becomes a free agent in the summer?” Windhorst said. “That’s what has spurred this into being, James Harden’s basic feeling that ‘I don’t want to be here anymore.'”

Feb. 9 (10:30 a.m.) — During an appearance on Wednesday’s edition of “Get Up,” ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported the Nets and 76ers are “absolutely engaged” in trade discussions despite Nash’s public comments. He added there is “definite motivation” for both sides to complete a deal, but there are still hurdles to clear.

“Can they settle the issues by 3 o’clock tomorrow? Because, from what I am told, Brooklyn’s ask is still Ben Simmons and two or three other pieces, draft picks and players on the Sixers’ roster,” Windhorst said. “The Sixers don’t want to do that. We are in right now — as far as I can tell — we’re in the deal zone between Harden and Simmons.

“I suspect they’re gonna get it done. I’m not gonna tell you for sure they’re gonna get it done, but it’s trending in that direction.”

Feb. 9 (9 a.m.) — The 76ers and Nets had conversations about Harden and Simmons and “bickered over pieces to add to a potential deal,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, who reported some of Brooklyn’s decision-makers are privately split on whether the team should keep Harden. The Sixers are reportedly confident they can acquire Harden during the offseason if they don’t trade for him by Thursday’s deadline.