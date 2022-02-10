Will Mikaela Shiffrin race again this Olympics? Star skier lined up for super-G race

Mikaela Shiffin was one of the U.S.’s top medal contenders heading into the 2022 Winter Olympics.

But this trip to Beijing has been met with early struggles by the dominant alpine skier. She was unable to finish the slalom after lasting four gates and skidding off the course. In her first Olympic event, she slid off the course of the giant slalom, ending her bid to defend her title in that event.

After the slalom, Shiffrin said that she needed to “reset,” and her mother, Eileen Shiffrin, said that she wasn’t sure if she would compete in another race.

“We’re going to wait and see,” Eileen Shiffrin, one of Mikaela Shiffrin’s coaches, said, per the Washington Post. “We have to figure it out, because the GS was a big disappointment, and this was also an enormous disappointment.”

After a day practicing on the slopes, Mikaela Shiffrin appears closer to answering that question.

Will Mikaela Shiffrin race again this Olympics?

Everything is shaping up well for skiing fans to see Shiffrin back out on the slopes in Beijing.

According to the Associated Press, Shiffrin practiced for the super-G, and she will be participating in the event Thursday.

“It’s hard to accept what happened, but she has to work through it. And one of the better ways to do that is to keep looking forward. She has multiple events here, which is great for her,” U.S. women’s alpine skiing coach Paul Kristofic said, according to the AP report. “You have to look at what’s in front of you and try to put what’s behind you to rest, as difficult as that is.”

Shiffrin has never competed in the super-G at the Olympics, though she has found success in the event on the global stage. She won the gold medal in the event at the 2019 world championships and won the bronze in the race at the 2021 worlds.

In her previous trips to the Olympics, Shiffrin won gold in the slalom (2014 Sochi Olympics) and the giant slalom (2018 Pyeongchang Olympics), and earned a silver in 2018 in the women’s combined.

Mikaela Shiffrin Olympics schedule

Should Shiffrin continue her run at the Olympics, she has several other events lined up in which to participate.

Here is how the rest of her schedule is shaping up in Beijing.