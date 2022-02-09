The Hamden Journal

Will Marcus Morris’ ejection lead to suspension? Exploring history of Clippers forward following Flagrant 2 on Ja Morant

Will Marcus Morris’ ejection lead to suspension? Exploring history of Clippers forward following Flagrant 2 on Ja Morant

On Tuesday night, LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris was ejected after a dangerous foul sent high-flying Grizzlies guard Ja Morant to the ground.

As Morant sped through the lane to sky for a layup, Morris clipped him mid-air, resulting in an awkward landing that caused the crowd at Memphis’ FedEx Forum to hold its collective breath before raining boos on LA’s forward.

While Morant was ultimately OK, the foul, which was deemed a Flagrant 2, resulted in the automatic ejection of Morris.

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins called the play “dangerous,” adding that the Flagrant 2 designation was the correct call.

Forward Brandon Clarke, who entered the league with Morant, cited the team’s history with Morris as the reason the bench needed to be restrained after the play transpired.

Clarke is referring to an incident that occurred when Morris, a member of the Knicks at the time, was involved in an on-court incident that began with then-Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder and Elfrid Payton.

Morris, who shoved Morant during the dust-up at Madison Square Garden, also had choice words for the Grizzlies following that game.

Despite the history between Morris and Morant, Memphis’ All-Star guard maintains that he’s “cool” with both Morris twins and was unaffected by the foul due to playing on concrete all his life.

Although Morant was fine, Tuesday’s foul adds to Morris’ history of plays that toe the line of physical and dirty.

Will Marcus Morris’ ejection lead to suspension? Exploring history following Flagrant 2 on Ja Morant

While a Flagrant 2 results in an automatic ejection, it does not necessarily result in an automatic suspension. 

When reviewing such plays, the league often cites a player’s history. Morris was last disciplined for a foul in September 2020.

In the 2020 NBA Playoffs, Morris became a thorn of the side of the Mavericks, using his physicality to make things difficult for superstar Luka Doncic. 

In a series in which he baited Kristaps Porzingis into an ejection, Morris was ejected in Game 6 after striking Doncic, a foul that was ruled a Flagrant 2, as a hostile act that was a non-basketball play.

Earlier in the series, Morris drew the ire of Doncic after appearing to intentionally step on the injured ankle of the Mavericks star guard.

Known for his toughness, Morris is a physically imposing player at 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds.

With his physicality, Morris has often challenged players, engaging in on-court dust-ups with the likes of Joel Embiid, Bobby Portis, Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson.

Morris’ play against Morant is unquestionably on the side of dangerous but fortunately, did not result in an injury.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.