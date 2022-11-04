Will Kyrie Irving learn or become martyr to Nets suspension?

Kyrie Irving left the Nets with no choice.

The team announced Thursday night that the star guard is “currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” and will be suspended for at least five games, following a defiant afternoon media session in which Irving did not apologize for promoting a film containing hateful and dangerous lies about the Jewish people — such as denial of the Holocaust — and failed to condemn the abhorrent antisemitic material.

“Over the last several days, we have made repeated attempts to work with Kyrie Irving to help him understand the harm and danger of his words and actions, which began with him publicizing a film containing deeply disturbing antisemitic hate,” the statement read. “We believed that taking the path of education in this challenging situation would be the right one and thought that we had made progress with our joint commitment to eradicating hate and intolerance.

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

The Nets, under owner Joseph Tsai, suspended Kyrie Irving indefinitely and termed him “unfit” to be associated with the team. Robert Sabo

Irving once declared himself a “smart-ass individual,” a claim he apparently tried to buttress Thursday in telling reporters, “Any label you put on me I’m able to dismiss because I study. I know the Oxford dictionary. … I know reading is a superpower.” Yet he was not intelligent enough or contrite enough or empathetic enough to seize one of the numerous chances he was offered to apologize for his actions or definitively state that he isn’t antisemitic when asked directly multiple times.

“I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from,” Irving added in his first interview on the matter since Saturday, echoing the false central thesis of the antisemitic movie in question (“Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America”), which claims that black people are the original Israelites and that Jewish people are frauds who hijacked their heritage and engaged in conspiracy to oppress them, while “conceal[ing] their nature and protect[ing] their status and power.”

Late Thursday night, in a post to his Instagram account, Irving tried again: “I am grateful to have a big platform to share knowledge and I want to move forward by having an open dialogue to learn more and grow from this,” he wrote. “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize.”

Irving’s afternoon comments in front of microphones confirmed that the press release written by someone else and put out by the Nets the night prior was as half-hearted as it read. In a joint statement with the Nets and the Anti-Defamation League circulated Wednesday evening, the 30-year-old point guard had committed to donating $500,000 to organizations fighting hate and intolerance, which the ADL has since rejected, with CEO Jonathan Greenblatt noting that “it’s clear that Kyrie feels no accountability for his actions.” Irving — who was raised in New Jersey and now plays in the city with the second-largest Jewish population in the world — said he was “aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community” and will “take responsibility” for his action, without offering specifics.

This vagueness was noticed by NBA commissioner Adam Silver, who also had been noticeably silent about this situation until Thursday morning.

“Kyrie made a reckless decision to post a link to a film containing deeply offensive antisemitic material,” Silver said in a statement. “While we appreciate the fact that he agreed to work with the Brooklyn Nets and the Anti-Defamation League to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, I am disappointed that he has not offered an unqualified apology and more specifically denounced the vile and harmful content contained in the film he chose to publicize. I will be meeting with Kyrie in person in the next week to discuss this situation.”

Almost a week after Irving’s post, NBA commissioner Adam Silver issued a statement condemning it and pledging to meet with the Nets star next week. AFP via Getty Images

Before then, Irving has a chance to live up to his words as someone who wants to continue “learning” and show “a willingness to listen” and “only be a beacon of truth and light.” A donation equaling less than two game checks would have been meaningless. He was willing to sacrifice millions more last season to avoid getting the COVID-19 vaccine, and it would be no surprise to see Irving again become emboldened by the Nets’ decision to suspend him and refuse to apologize or return this season.

“I’m not going to stand down on anything that I believe,” Irving said Saturday. “I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

The earliest Irving could return is Sunday, Nov. 13, in a road game against the Lakers. Perhaps in that time he can enhance his superpower and read about the history of the Jewish people. Perhaps he can make his way to Lower Manhattan and visit the Museum of Jewish Heritage — A Living Memorial to the Holocaust.

He can watch testimonies from survivors and learn how nearly six million Jewish people — including 1.5 million children — were systematically murdered during World War II by the Nazis, whose Final Solution was to erase Jews from existence. He can see the trains that forever separated families, the numbers tattooed on their arms, their march to gas chambers, their naked and emaciated bodies dumped into mass graves. The global Jewish population peaked at 16.6 million in 1939. The Pew Research Center estimates that the Jewish population won’t reach 16.1 million until 2050.

A visit to the Museum of Jewish Heritage might help convince Irving of the dangers of denying the horrors of the Holocaust. Gregory P. Mango

There is no better place to learn what propaganda and conspiracies and lies can trigger. There is no more important time than now, as the number of Holocaust survivors dwindles and disinformation spreads unabated on the internet.

It would show he is willing to make more effort than simply searching Google and YouTube and Amazon, before endorsing bile to millions of followers, suiting his contrarian personality.

A 2020 nationwide survey of Irving’s generation (18-39) showed that 63 percent of respondents didn’t know six million Jews were killed in the Holocaust, while 56 percent had seen Nazi symbols in their community or online and nearly half had seen posts of Holocaust denial.

He should know that nearly 60 percent of religious hate crimes in the country are directed at Jews, according to the FBI. He should know that the Anti-Defamation League found acts of antisemitic-related assault, harassment and vandalism started spiking in 2016 after a nearly 15-year drop and that 2,717 antisemitic incidents were reported in 2021, a 34 percent rise from the year prior and an all-time high in U.S. history. He certainly knows he isn’t the first black celebrity in recent weeks to put a target on the Jewish people.

But it is clear Irving has no true intentions to make amends or learn from this incident. He is an all-time basketball talent — a seven-time All-Star, who hit the game-winning shot in a Game 7 of the NBA Finals — but it is in these moments where he believes he excels, as a would-be truth-teller of his historically marginalized race.

Irving’s reputation as an all-time basketball talent becomes less and less relevant by the day. Getty Images

If the Western education he was raised on is filled with cultural bias and half-truths, he suggests, then opposing theories must have credence. The truth has been hidden, the self-proclaimed conspiracy theorist reasons, and what greater thrill is there than finding it? Whether it’s in a bigoted movie or the easily disproven belief that the 1969 moon landing was faked or that the Earth is flat, as Irving contended in 2017, after “watching a whole bunch of Instagram videos.”

“They lie to us,” Irving said of the American school system at the time. “They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there. You just got to go searching for it.”

“I’ve seen a lot of things that my educational system has said that was real that turned out to be completely fake,” he said in a separate interview with ESPN. “I don’t mind going against the grain in terms of my thoughts.”

As a National Basketball Players Association vice president, he led a conference call with nearly 100 players, arguing that they should sit out the planned resumption of the 2020 NBA season — following the death of George Floyd and the rise of Black Lives Matter protests — and reportedly said, “I’m willing to give up everything I have [for social reform].”

Irving has spent much of his time with the Nets embroiled in controversy, as he did last season when he missed much of the season over his refusal to be vaccinated for COVID. Getty Images

Irving — who last year began “following and liking Instagram posts of a conspiracy theorist who claims that ‘secret societies’ are implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for a ‘plan of Satan,’” according to Rolling Stone — infamously was the only NBA player in New York to refuse the COVID-19 vaccine, which he has estimated cost him a “100-and-something million” dollar extension.

Irving opted in for one more season in Brooklyn because virtually no other team wanted him — aside from the Lakers, who had no meaningful trade assets — and the wreckage he leaves behind with every franchise that has employed him. For the second straight season, he is wrecking a team with title aspirations, while solidifying a repugnant reputation that will outlive his contributions on the court.

The Holocaust ended 77 years ago. In 77 years, Irving will not be remembered by most of the world. Almost none of us will. But antisemitism will live on, as it has for thousands of years.

Imagine having the influence to stop something so awful from getting worse. Imagine not using that power.

The new ‘Game of the Century’

When the BCS was first implemented in 1998, college football finally found a way to ensure the two best teams in the country would play each other, allowing the national title to be decided on the field. As we approach nearly a quarter-century of belated common sense, it remains rare to see the two top-ranked teams in the nation meet during the regular season.

It has happened three times since 1996: No. 1 Ohio State beat No. 2 Michigan, 42-39, in 2006. No. 1 LSU beat No. 2 Alabama, 9-6, in 2011. And No. 1 LSU again beat No. 2 Alabama, 46-41, in 2019.

No. 2 Tennessee has the advantage at quarterback with Hendon Hooker going against No. 1 Georgia and Stetson Bennett. Getty Images (2)

The next occasion marks one of the most unlikely: On Saturday afternoon, AP No. 1 and defending national champion Georgia (8-0) hosts No. 2 Tennessee (8-0). The Bulldogs enter as an eight-point favorite, three years removed from their most recent home loss. They have also won the past five meetings in the rivalry — which dates back to 1899 — by an average of 28.6 points.

But this year is different.

The Volunteers, the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff rankings, haven’t finished a season ranked in the top 10 in 21 years, but have emerged with the highest-scoring offense in the nation (49.4 points per game) behind second-year coach Josh Heupel, Heisman Trophy front-runner Hendon Hooker (2,338 passing yards, 21 touchdowns, one interception) and star wide receiver Jalin Hyatt (45 receptions, 907 yards, 14 touchdowns).

A decorated quarterback at Oklahoma in 1999 and 2000, second-year Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel has the undefeated Volunteers leading the country in scoring offense. Getty Images

Georgia, countering with the sixth-highest scoring offense in the nation (41.6 points per game), remains defined by coach Kirby Smart’s defense, which ranks second in the nation, allowing 10.5 points per game.

The heavyweight brawl will likely be decided by which team controls the pace. Georgia’s run-first attack enables the team to rank fifth in the nation in time of possession (34:16). Tennessee’s quick-hitting scheme ranks second in the nation in points per play (.627).

The winner of the de facto SEC East championship game likely punches its ticket to the playoff. The loser will need help to get there.

Georgia’s defense has allowed an average of 10.5 points per game this season, ranking second in the nation. Getty Images

The delay to playoff expansion allows the rarest of regular season meetings to hold unique value once more.

The football watch list

Tennessee vs. Georgia is the weekend’s main event. The undercard is pretty intriguing, too.

Here are the rest of the best football matchups this weekend:

Saturday

Texas Tech (4-4) at No. 7 TCU (8-0), Noon ET, Fox: The Horned Frogs remain the Big 12’s only chance to crack the playoff for the first time in three years. TCU has nearly lost in four straight games, but somehow escaped unscathed, setting up an important shootout between these two high-flying offenses.

No. 6 Alabama (7-1) at No. 10 LSU (6-2), 7 p.m. ET, ESPN: One of the sport’s best rivalries lost some juice due to each team’s respective loss to Tennessee, but it remains an SEC West title elimination game with playoff implications for the Crimson Tide. Brian Kelly’s first two games against Nick Saban ended in embarrassment. Will it be any different in Death Valley?

Brian Kelly will try to avoid a third consecutive humbling loss at the hands of Nick Saban when his LSU Tigers host Alabama this weekend. Getty Images

No. 4 Clemson (8-0) at Notre Dame (5-3), 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC: The Tigers have to run the table to get back to the playoff. A primetime game in South Bend is the largest remaining hurdle. Though the Irish have struggled at home this season, they defeated Clemson’s playoff-bound group at home in 2020, when DJ Uiagalelei made a brilliant first start. His time as QB1 could come to an end here, too, if he is pulled for the second straight game.

Sunday

Bills (6-1) at Jets (5-3), 1 p.m. ET, CBS: If the Jets are for real, this is the perfect opportunity to prove it. The Bills have won four straight games in the series, including a 45-17 blowout at MetLife Stadium last year. In the most recent meeting, Zach Wilson completed seven of 20 passes for 87 yards.

Rams (3-4) at Buccaneers (3-5), 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS: A matchup of the past two Super Bowl champions — and a rematch of last year’s thrilling divisional round playoff battle — will greatly damage one team’s hopes of returning to the postseason. The NFL’s two greatest underachievers can pin much of their problems on their aging quarterbacks: Tom Brady and Matt Stafford rank 17th and 18th in the league, respectively, in QBR.

Titans (5-2) at Chiefs (5-2), 8:20 p.m. ET, NBC: Tennessee recovered from back-to-back losses to open the season to win five straight games and set up a matchup of first-place teams. It is unclear whether the Titans will have Ryan Tannehill back from an ankle injury or give rookie Malik Willis his second career start at quarterback.