Will Deshaun Watson or Russell Wilson replace Tom Brady as Buccaneers QB in 2022?

When Tom Brady retired from the NFL on Feb. 1, it understandably sent shockwaves throughout the NFL. It signaled the end of an era but also highlighted that Tampa Bay will have a glaring need at quarterback in 2022.

There are a few options the Buccaneers can explore both inside and outside the organization. They took Florida QB Kyle Trask in the second round of the 2021 Draft but he has yet to play a down in the NFL. They also have journeyman Blaine Gabbert, who’s a free agent and at 32 hasn’t played with any regularity since 2018 when he started three games for the Titans.

That leaves open the possibility of free agency or a trade, and NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport say the latter is a distinct possibility.

The two big names both mentioned are Deshaun Watson and Russell Wilson. Watson didn’t play at all this season as is currently facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct.

Watson has routinely said he won’t play for the Texans again, but will have to sign off on any move since he has a full no-trade clause. Even if Watson’s status for next season is unknown, Bruce Arians has taken fliers on players with checkered pasts before, so he may do the same thing again.

Wilson, meanwhile, reportedly is content to stay in Seattle, where his “hope and goal is to be back (in Seattle) and keep winning there,” he said in a recent SiriusXM interview. Like Watson, Wilson also has a full no-trade clause and would have to approve any deal.

There’s also free agency, where the Buccaneers could reunite with Jameis Winston or look in other directions, but if they do decide to go the external route, the picture should be clearer in about a month, as the new league year starts March 16.