Will Daniel Jones’ promising 2022 start help save his job?

Imagine the discussion that could take place Sunday on the field at MetLife Stadium prior to the Giants-Panthers game.

Three quarterbacks, three high draft picks, three young athletes who have yet to live up to their lofty draft statuses, three guys with plenty to say to each other about the business of football. Daniel Jones, the No. 6 pick in 2019, is still with the Giants. The Panthers starter, Baker Mayfield, was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Browns, but he is no longer the face of the Cleveland franchise. Mayfield’s backup, Sam Darnold, was selected two spots after Mayfield, No. 3 overall by the Jets, and he was grounded by that organization.

Jones, Mayfield and Darnold could swap stories and sad songs for hours.

Why stop there? Ben McAdoo could join the banter. He was the Giants’ head coach in 2016 and for the first 12 games of the 2017 season, fired after the sticky benching of Eli Manning — although, actually, Manning benched himself — in favor of Geno Smith, who just won a game in his Seahawks debut. After he was jettisoned by the Giants, McAdoo bounced from the Jaguars to the Cowboys before landing in Charlotte, hired to be head coach Matt Rhule’s offensive coordinator and work closely with Mayfield and Darnold.

And, while we’re at it, why not add a fifth person to this gathering? Rhule very likely would have become the head coach of the Giants in 2020 if Panthers owner David Tepper had not bid against himself and landed Rhule with an inflated contract — seven years, $62 million — that at the moment looks like a terrible investment, given the Panthers are 10-24 during Rhule’s tenure. The Giants were set to meet with Rhule, who was atop the list in their coaching search., But when Tepper opened his wallet, Rhule never made the trip to New Jersey, and the Giants hired Joe Judge after the 38-year-old Patriots special teams coordinator wowed them in an interview.

Panthers offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and backup QB Sam Darnold could both be Giants in another reality. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones, Mayfield, Darnold, McAdoo and Rhule could engage in a lively discussion. Jones, Darnold and McAdoo could converse about living and losing in the New York fishbowl. McAdoo could talk with Jones about not rising to meet expectations with the Giants. Jones, Darnold and Mayfield could commiserate about how it feels to fail to save a franchise.

The Giants eschewed taking Darnold in the 2018 draft because their previous front office was smitten with running back Saquon Barkley, allowing the giddy Jets to stand pat with the No. 3 pick and select the USC QB. The Browns gave up on Mayfield and sold their soul — what’s left of it — to Deshaun Watson. The Jets gave up on Darnold, and cast their lot with Zach Wilson.

Mayfield and Darnold were considered better prospects coming out of college than Jones was, and he at least can feel fortunate the Giants have stuck with him. He entered his fourth NFL season playing well enough to help his team to a 21-20 upset victory over the Titans in Nashville. The new regime of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll says nice things about Jones’ work ethic, leadership and ability to comprehend the new offense, but no one has committed to him beyond this season. One of Schoen’s first moves was no move at all, declining to pick up Jones’ fifth-year option that would have guaranteed Jones $22 million in 2023.

Jones has 17 games to convince the Giants brain trust he deserves to stay. Schoen’s presence at games the first two weekends of the college football season, scouting the top draft prospects — including quarterbacks — is the ominous reminder that the door by which Jones exits could push open for the next Chosen One.

Daniel Jones played well enough to help get the Giants a win in Week 1, but has more to prove if he hopes to stop the front office from scouting potential replacements. Getty Images

There was only one question Sunday night after the game directed to Daboll about Jones, centered on the animated discussion Daboll had with his quarterback after Jones threw a fourth-quarter interception. A day later, Daboll was asked more questions (two) about his dance moves in the celebratory post-game locker room than he was asked about Jones (none).

This is not a bad thing for Jones. His job description right now does not include “magic moment maker.’’ He did more good than bad in his first game with Daboll, showing great accuracy in completing 17 of 21 passes. He rarely let it loose down the field, and the one time he did, Sterling Shepard hauled it in for a 65-yard touchdown reception. Jones lost a fumble on a blind-side hit. His one truly bad play came on the interception, an ill-advised pass to Barkley that was picked off in the end zone. He ran effectively enough — six carries, 25 yards — and his reverse pivot on fourth-and-1 from the Titans 17-yard line picked up two yards on a drive that eventually produced a 1-yard flip to tight end Chris Myarick for a touchdown, leading to the game-deciding two-point conversion run by Barkley.

“We made the wrong decision down there, threw an interception, but I thought Daniel played a heck of a game,’’ Daboll said. “Took care of the ball for the most part, but more importantly was accurate, made good decisions, led the team down to score points when we needed to. And I’m glad 26 is on our team.’’

Daboll was referring to Barkley, and perhaps that is the way this season will go, with Jones doing enough to stay afloat and Barkley manning the speed boat. Winning is always a credit to a quarterback: A won-loss record is attached to the résumé of the starter.

Brian Daboll complimented Jones’ accuracy against Tennessee, but saved his most praiseworthy comments for Saquon Barkley. AP

To stay around, Jones has to do more than an NFL version of Hippocrates’ maxim: “First, do no harm.’’ He has to do more than not lose the game for the Giants.

One game into this pivotal season, Jones did more to help the Giants win than he did to harm their cause. He does not need to be the star. But he does need to shine.

Players, not plays

At some point in a game or season, it is about more than the play that’s called. It is about the players tasked with carrying out the play. It is a common phrase in football: Play above the Xs and Os.

If the success or failure of the most fateful play of the season-opening victory was determined strictly by the quality and execution of the call that came in from offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, the Giants would be 0-1, returning from Nashville with a difficult 20-19 loss to the Titans. Not that there was anything wrong with the selection or the design of the two-point conversion play: a shovel pass from Jones to Barkley. The way Barkley was playing, putting the ball in his hands was imperative, and it was too predictable to simply hand it to him and expect the offensive line to plow ahead to pick up the necessary two yards.

Kafka brought some offensive concepts from his previous team, and the shovel pass is a staple of the Chiefs’ playbook. No one runs these sort of semi-gadget plays with more proficiency than Patrick Mahomes. Jones is not a sleight-of-hand master, but he is athletic enough to be a run threat and thus a shovel pass made sense.

Often, when this play is called, it deceives the defense — Jones was back to take a shotgun snap, and the Titans had to respect the possibility of a pass — and the quick shovel pass opens up an unabated run into the end zone. That did not happen. Barkley was in the backfield alongside Jones and receiver Richie James was in motion, moving from right to left, pausing and then motioning back left to right. James proceeded to run a short route into the end zone that definitely influenced the Titans defense.

Mike Kafka’s two-point play call on Sunday needed some help from Saquon Barkley to work. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jones took the snap, and started rolling out to the right, making himself a threat to keep the ball. He glanced at James, and that also influenced the defense. Jones stopped and shoveled the ball to Barkley. Rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu pulled to clear out defensive lineman Denico Autry. On video of the play you can detect a problem, though. Titans linebacker Dylan Cole, set up on the left side of the defensive line, took one step to the inside, but was not fooled. He ended up in the lane Barkley wanted to occupy.

Based solely on the way this play was drawn up, this was not a direct hit for the Giants.

Barkley showed the kind of burst in Week 1 that he’d been missing the previous two seasons. Getty Images

But, remember: players, not plays. Barkley was the No. 2 overall pick for a reason. He has uncommon ability — all his injuries the past two years made it convenient for some to forget this indisputable fact. Cole was in position to make the stop. It did not happen. Cole got his left arm onto Barkley’s chest, but that was not nearly enough. Barkley, already with 164 rushing yards, turned up his speed to angle and power past Cole. There was another defender between Barkley and the goal line — rookie Roger McCreary — but a 190-pound cornerback was not bringing down the tank-like Barkley approaching top speed. Barkley muscled through McCreary, dove and landed in the end zone with the winning points for the Giants.

Good play. Better execution from Barkley.

Asked and answered

Here are two questions that have come up recently that we will attempt to answer as accurately as possible:

It seemed unusual last season when Giants coaches rotated a few of the starting offensive linemen during games, considering all anyone ever talks about with that position group is how desirable continuity is. The rotations were supposed to be a thing of the past, but this new coaching regime did it in the opener at left guard. What gives?

Joshua Ezeudu is splitting the snaps at left guard for now, but it appears the coaching staff is only waiting for the rookie to gain more experience before making him the regular starter. Corey Sipkin

It was pretty much an even split of the 60 offensive snaps between the starter, Ben Bredeson (32 snaps), and the backup, rookie Joshua Ezeudu (28 snaps). This is unlikely to last very long. You get the sense this new staff likes Ezeudu, and is watching him closely to determine when he is ready for a starting role. The third-round draft pick from North Carolina teamed with center Jon Feliciano on a nifty combo block on defensive end Kevin Strong to allow Barkley to cut into an opening on his 4-yard touchdown run. Bredeson is more experienced — though this was just his second NFL start — and he was with the first team because Shane Lemieux is on injured reserve due to a knee issue. Lemieux will miss at least the first four games. Ezeudu missed time this summer, and he needs work with his pass blocking. But he looks like a bullish blocker in the running game, and his playing time is likely to increase.

The Giants had zero points and 133 total yards at halftime. They scored 21 points and had 261 yards in the second half. Which offense is the real one?

The Giants certainly improved in the second half, and that bodes well for the adjustments the Brian Daboll coaching staff will be able to make — on both sides of the ball. Since 2017, teams that were shut out in the first half are 21-180-1, according to Elias Sports Bureau. There is no doubt the Giants will have to be more proficient getting the ball down the field in the passing game and convert third downs at a much higher rate than they did in Nashville (2 for 10).