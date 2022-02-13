Will Aaron Donald retire? Rams defender may call it a career after Super Bowl 56

Aaron Donald is gearing up for his second shot at a Super Bowl ring, and it might be his last.

According to NBC’s Rodney Harrison, the All-Pro defensive lineman may decide to call it a career should the Rams take down the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Speaking on the network’s pregame show, Harrison said he was told by Donald that, should the Rams finish off their Super Bowl run, Donald may walk away:

Rodney Harrison says Aaron Donald told him there’s “a strong possibility” Donald could retire if the Rams win the Super Bowl today 👀 📹 @SNFonNBC pic.twitter.com/ZCmmjHymoh — 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐬 (@sportingnews) February 13, 2022

He’s big on legacy. He doesn’t want to be remembered as a defender that accomplished so many individual things, but never won Super Bowl. He also told me this: If he wins a Super Bowl, there’s a strong possibility that he could walk away from the game and retire.

No. 99 has been one of the NFL’s best overall defenders since his selection by the Rams in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft. In nine seasons, Donald is a seven-time first-team All-Pro and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He also was named to the Sporting News All-Decade team for the 2010s.

Donald is under contract through the 2024 season. He signed a six-year extension with Los Angeles before the 2018 season.

He has recorded four sacks in his NFL playoff career, including 1 1/2 in 2022. In his career, he has notched 98 sacks, mostly from the interior line.

For now, the Rams are focused on winning it all with Donald, but it might be their last opportunity to do so.