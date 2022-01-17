The Hamden Journal

Wild-card weekend offered hope to Jets, Giants

Wild-card weekend offered hope to Jets, Giants

Sign up here to get Beyond the Back Page delivered to your inbox each weekday morning.

For the first weekend in about four months, the Giants and Jets were spectators, their seasons mercifully over at just about the same time of the year they have ceased playing for the past half-decade.

They watched from home as the old laughingstocks of the league demonstrated how quickly teams can emerge from the cellars.

As the Giants and Jets search for a way out of the hole in which they have regularly found themselves, glances at the winners of the first three games of the weekend can provide a reminder that in the parity-driven NFL, the jokes of the NFL can become juggernauts in a hurry.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.