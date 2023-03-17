Why Yankees prospects turned to the Rubik’s Cube

Go beyond the box score with the Bombers Sign up for Inside the Yankees, a weekly exclusive on Sports+.

TAMPA — Even with the newly minted pitch clock, baseball is a waiting game.

You wait for your turn at bat.

You wait for the ball to be hit to you.

You wait for two hours on a bus from Pulaski, Va., to Johnson City, Tenn., to arrive in time for a game in which you will do a lot more waiting.

That last one wasn’t you. That was Yankees prospect Sean Boyle, who was in Johnson City in 2019 and wanted to cure his boredom and maybe better his mind.

A pitcher with no mathematical background became intrigued by Rubik’s Cubes and picked one up on the road trip in Tennessee.

He did not know much about the puzzles, but they are small enough to take anywhere and, at the least, a good time-waster.

Boyle was playing with the short-season Pulaski Yankees, a team that does not exist four years later, but his Rubik’s Cube habits still are going strong.

When teammate and fellow starting pitcher Mitch Spence saw Boyle fiddling with the toy on a bus trip, he wanted a try.





Yankees pitching prospects Sean Boyle (l.) and Mitch Spence have made solving the Rubik’s Cube a clubhouse staple since they picked up the habit in 2019. Mark W. Sanchez

Rubik’s Cubes multiplied around the 2019 Pulaski Yankees clubhouses and buses. Because professional athletes were involved, things got competitive and records became challenged.

Boyle’s best is 32 seconds.

This spring, Boyle helped bring the trend to the Yankees’ major league facilities in Tampa.

Rubik’s Cubes were all over the locker room the first few weeks of Yankees spring training.

Boyle has his own, and would typically leave it in his locker, where clubhouse attendants would grab it and begin spinning the cube.

Spence, who also had been in camp, would play, too.

Non-roster invite D.J. Snelten, a 30-year-old lefty pitcher, had questions about the cube from his locker, which faced Boyle’s.

The questions help Boyle, who is a 26-year-old, promising righty starting-pitching prospect from Selden who went to Dallas Baptist and majored in criminal justice. The questions force him to talk about the cube’s secrets, even if he does not quite understand them.





Boyle, who has a 3.14 ERA over the course of his four seasons in the Yankees system, has been able to solve a Rubik’s Cube in as little as 32 seconds. Getty Images

Back when he first picked up the three-dimensional puzzle, Boyle started Googling. Fitting for a pitcher in an era of advanced technologies, Boyle turned what could be an art into a science.

To turn each side of the cube a single color, there are different algorithms to follow. Maybe some gifted mathematicians can logic out the cube, but Boyle had to take screenshots of the steps online.

He began getting the hang of it after about a week.

“Props to anybody that figures it out on their own,” Boyle said recently. “It’s a fun way to pass the time.”

And a fun way to establish a common bond with players from all over. And a fun way to educate yourself, even if you don’t fully realize you are educating yourself.

Boyle has found that the more he explains the algorithms to others, the more he understands about the cube.

“The best way to understand something is to do it and then to teach it,” said Boyle, who allowed two runs in five Grapefruit League innings before being sent to minor league camp. “I’m not totally convinced I really understand what’s going on there. But then, trying to teach Mitch, it’s like, ‘OK, now I really have to think about what I’m doing.’ It’s not just like regurgitating this stuff that I’ve memorized.”





Teaching the ins and out of working a Rubik’s Cube to the likes of Spence (above) not only has been a welcome spring distraction for Boyle but a way to learn about his own analytical skills. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Boyle called working on the puzzle a “mental release.” Baseball, with all its quiet moments, can test players’ mental strength, and the righty has turned to the cube in his routine before starts.

“In ’21, I would do it pregame before a start,” Boyle said. “I had it in my head that … I needed to get it below 52 seconds. Then I would feel good going into the game.”

He could finish the puzzle, exhale, spin the cube again and pass it on to a teammate.

A captain’s touch





Steinbrenner Field in Florida appears as if it will get some upgrades to the clubhouse and training area soon. AP

In his annual spring address Wednesday, Hal Steinbrenner hinted at changes coming to the Yankees’ facilities in Tampa. The Yankees owner said it has been “a while” since they updated the club’s clubhouse and training room, and suggested they might try to create more space for the players.

Such renovations do not matter much to most fans. What is interesting, though, is Steinbrenner is leaning on his new captain before getting blueprints into place.

Steinbrenner said he has been talking with Aaron Judge — the two “have a good relationship,” Steinbrenner said — about improvements around Steinbrenner Field.

“I think the concern was: We’re kind of falling behind a lot of other teams that have newer facilities,” Steinbrenner said, referencing the Blue Jays’ facilities in Dunedin, Fla., which were renovated in 2020. “I’m not one that ever wants to be second-rate. This organization never strives for that, obviously. So, you know, we’re going to keep up with everybody else.”





Hal Steinbrenner has consulted with the Yankees’ newly minted captain about what changes he and his teammates would like to see at the club’s spring training home. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Concrete plans were hard to come by, though Steinbrenner said the Yankees could add an “additional structure or two.” All with Judge’s blessing.

Center failed

The second-most interesting battle at Yankees camp is not quite as enticing as the best.

As Oswald Peraza and Anthony Volpe go head-to-head in a high-upside competition at shortstop, Aaron Boone’s center-field options have been less impressive.

Of course, Aaron Judge could just move over to center again, but the Yankees are resistant to ask that much of Judge too often. Since Harrison Bader went down, a fourth outfield spot opened up, and no one in camp has claimed the spot yet.





While Oswald Peraza (91) is in a high-upside position battle at shortstop, Oswaldo Cabrera (95) is part of a series of uninspiring auditions in center field. AP

On Wednesday, Rafael Ortega — who can run, has some pop and a very good season (2021) in his background — started in center and misplayed a fly ball from Philadelphia’s Brandon Marsh. Ortega, who was battling the wind, circled around the ball then dove too late, trapping it rather than catching it.

Thursday’s contestant, Oswaldo Cabrera, quickly showed his inexperience at the spot. Former Yankee Miguel Andujar drove a ball to center, and Cabrera broke in before sprinting backward. The ball landed out of his reach for a double.

Friday’s audition will go to Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who is getting his first start in center of the spring as he tries to prove he can play anywhere.

The Yankees also could let Estevan Florial, who is out of options, stick as the fourth outfielder, though the former top prospect has never hit in the majors and is not hitting in the Grapefruit League (4-for-29). They also could move Aaron Hicks from left field to center.

None of the options seems ideal right now.