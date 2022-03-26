Why Yankees aren’t worried about Luis Severino’s rough outing

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The results were ugly on Friday for the Yankees’ Luis Severino.

He gave up three runs on four hits in just 1 ²/₃ innings. And the 49-pitch performance also included four walks and no strikeouts.

But don’t tell Severino it was a bad day or a step backward as he builds towards Opening Day.

“No, every time I go out there and can play catch tomorrow, that’s a step forward,’’ Severino said with a smile after the Yankees lost 6-5 to the Phillies at BayCare Ballpark.

Severino and the Yankees are more interested in the fact the right-hander’s velocity is there and there is a lot of movement on his pitches. The issue on Friday was command — especially out of the stretch.

“His stuff was considerably nastier than the last time I caught him,” Kyle Higashioka said of Severino’s return last year. “He was throwing harder [Friday] and his ball was breaking sharper. His stuff looks really good. Now it’s just about dialing in and commanding the zone. … Once he gets a little better feel for the zone, he’s going to be rolling. … I’ve got all the confidence in the world he’ll be right where he needs to be by Opening Day.”

The Yankees are counting on that — and scouts believe Severino is on the right track, despite Friday’s line.

“The command will come back,” one AL scout said. “He’s been through Tommy John and some other stuff and been out longer than a lot of guys, so it takes time. But the arm is still live.”

Asked before the game if he considered Severino to be the team’s No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole, manager Aaron Boone said: “Probably. I don’t want to get too locked into that because of the quick ramp up [due to a shortened spring training] and the first couple of weeks will be unique.”

That’s just one aspect of what Severino has to deal with after not pitching a full season since 2018. He has been limited to just 19 ¹/₃ innings since then, shut down by shoulder issues, elbow surgery and then a slew of setbacks.

Severino said Friday he doesn’t even remember exactly what it’s like to go through a normal spring training, leading into a healthy season.

“I really don’t,’’ Severino said. “It’s been so long, I don’t even know. I hope I’ve got two or three more [spring training] starts to put everything together.”

The fact he’s throwing hard is another encouraging sign to Boone.

“That’s who he is and that’s why he’s Luis Severino,’’ Boone said. “Because his stuff is special.”