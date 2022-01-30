Why were Jalen Ramsey and Robbie Gould arguing? Rams CB, 49ers kicker exchange words in NFC title game

It’s not often that kickers are involved in arguments on the field with an opponent and have to be separated by a teammate. But then again, it’s also not often that a kicker has done what Robbie Gould has in the postseason.

Gould is a perfect 21 for 21 on field goal attempts in his playoff career, an NFL record. But that 21st field goal got Gould into some trouble. He nailed a 38-yarder as time expired in the first half to give the Niners a 10-7 lead in the NFC championship game Sunday.

MORE: Live score, updates, highlights from NFC title game

With Inglewood not being Vegas, 21 wasn’t such a lucky number for Gould, because after the kick, he and Rams All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey got into a heated exchange and had to be separated by officials and players.

Ramsey’s argument with Gould stemmed from what Gould did before the game. The 39-year old Gould was kicking balls over the Rams in warmups as they were being introduced pregame. Ramsey was tired of it and opted to let Gould know.

Gould responded at halftime by kicking a ball through Rams special teamers.

MORE: 49ers’ linebacker lays controversial, illegal hit on Rams’ QB Matt Stafford

Maybe Ramsey was also fighting on behalf of everyone else who has fallen victim to Gould’s preparation/trolling. He did the same thing against his other two playoff opponents — the Packers and the Cowboys.

Regardless of whether Gould is actually trolling his opponents and psyching them out, whatever he’s doing seems to be working. He has one of the key reasons for the 49ers’ success so far this postseason.