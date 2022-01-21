Why voice of the Mets Gary Cohen can’t quit college basketball

Sign up here to get Inside the Mets delivered to your inbox each Friday morning.

Gary Cohen’s smile is audible through the phone as he discusses his scheduled return to work.

Spring training — who actually knows when that will start? — isn’t even on the longtime Mets broadcaster’s radar. Instead, Cohen’s thoughts are with Saturday’s scheduled Big East men’s basketball game between Seton Hall and St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

Cohen’s job, the one that pays most of the bills, is calling Mets games on SNY. But his passion is college basketball, and his medium of choice remains radio. It’s where he’s spent the last 19 winters, as the play-by-play voice of Seton Hall, heard mostly on WNYM-970.