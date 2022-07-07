Why this Yankees-Red Sox duel feels more like 1998 than 1978

Sixteen games remain this season between the Red Sox and their runaway rivals, the Yankees, but there is little reason to expect a reversal of the wild finish to the 1978 AL East divisional race 44 years later.

It was Don Zimmer’s Red Sox who built a 14-game cushion over the reeling defending World Series champions by July 19. But the first of George Steinbrenner’s five firings of Billy Martin resulted in a furious second-half comeback under replacement Bob Lemon — and a one-game playoff for the division title (Bucky “Freaking” Dent!) — before the Yanks completed the repeat with a second straight ouster of the Dodgers in the Fall Classic.

The Yankees now are the ones holding a 14-game cushion over the Red Sox (and Rays, with the Blue Jays an additional half-game back) in the East as they head to Fenway Park for the first time Thursday night since they were booted in the AL wild-card game last October.

Gerrit Cole, who lasted just two innings in that 6-2 season-ending defeat, will be back on the mound for the Yanks against rookie right-hander Josh Winckowski, the former Mets farmhand who has posted a 3.12 ERA over his first five starts.