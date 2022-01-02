Why this game isn’t completely meaningless for Giants players

As a team, much of what the Giants have put on display this season when their offense is on the field has been unbearable to watch. There is no reason to believe the sights on Sunday at Soldier Field will be more pleasing to the eyes. There is no hiding from the truth, though, which is why every snap matters.

Every move they make and every step they take is put on film and graded, and players who go in the tank now might not be around later. The Giants (4-11) beating or getting beat by the Bears (5-10) will be recorded and then filed away, part of the last vestiges of a brutal season for these historic franchises.

The coaches and talent evaluators who return to these teams in 2022 will put aside the meager stakes and concentrate on who did what and those who did not do enough could be looking for employment elsewhere.

Disgruntled fans may view these late-season games as drudgery and opportunities for better NFL draft positioning — though the Giants actually own the Bears’ 2022 first-round pick — but coaches and players, well, they dismiss all this, steadfastly insisting winning is paramount.

Andrew Thomas said there are many reasons to play hard in games without playoff implications. AP

“I think it’s three parts to that,’’ Andrew Thomas, the second-year left tackle, said. “First, you’re playing with the team. I’m out there and I’m going to do my best to help my brother out. We all work hard to do that. Then, there’s myself. I’ve got pride. I’m going to step on the field, I’m going to play well. And lastly, you’re always being evaluated by the coaches, so you want to put the best out that you can.’’

Thomas is an extreme rarity with the Giants in that he is putting the finishing touches on a fine season. His arrow is pointed upward. He is an ascending player and a foundation piece. Who else can the Giants say this about, based not on salary or pedigree but solely on performance? No one else on offense, which is highly distressing. Xavier McKinney and Leonard Williams on defense. Azeez Ojulari after an impressive rookie year. James Bradberry, though his 2021 was not as strong as his 2020. Graham Gano, the nearly automatic kicker.

That is it, and this is why the Giants have again missed out on the playoffs — not coming anywhere close — a sad January story told and retold for five consecutive years.

“I would definitely be lying if I said I wasn’t jealous of guys knowing that they’re going to the playoffs and stuff like that,’’ Williams said. “Especially, I’m finishing up Year 7 now, so I’ve obviously been doing this for a quite a while now. With my last team [Jets] and this team, I haven’t been to the playoffs once yet in my career. That’s obviously something I’m looking forward to and building towards and striving for.

<br />

“I obviously see hope always, I wouldn’t be playing this game still. I’m not doing this game for the money anymore. I want to be great, and I want to win. I definitely see light at the end of the tunnel.’’

Williams was not pressed and asked to detail the encouraging signs he sees, which might have proven to be quite a stumper. Sagging to the close on a four-game losing streak, the Giants are highly expected to go back to Mike Glennon as the starting quarterback, with Jake Fromm possibly getting into the game at some point. Good luck finding a whole bunch of open targets. Kenny Golladay (no touchdowns) is the last man standing, with Sterling Shepard on injured reserve and Kadarius Toney, John Ross and Collin Johnson all hurt and out.

Gauging any signs of progress with Daniel Jones on offense was difficult. Without him (injured reserve with a sprained neck) it is all the more difficult and, some — but not all — would say, meaningless.

“I hear people all the time say ‘meaningless games,’ ’’ coach Joe Judge said. “What is a meaningless game? Everyone here has worked very hard to be in this position, to play or coach in this league. We’re only guaranteed or promised so many games a year. It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to go out here and compete. There’s no such thing as a meaningless game. There’s wasted effort, there’s wasted preparation, but there are no meaningless games.’’