Why there’s no ‘effing’ defense for Super Bowl 56 MVP snub

LOS ANGELES — Von Miller is still the last defensive player to be named Super Bowl MVP. He should have gotten company from teammate Aaron Donald after the Rams’ 23-20 win over the Bengals in Super Bowl 56.

Unfortunately, the decision-makers decided defense would remain on hold, again. Although wide receiver Cooper Kupp was a worthy choice on the strength of 8 catches on 10 targets for 92 yards and two TDs, including the game-winning points, Donald was robbed of history.

He should have joined Miller as the 11th defensive player to win MVP of the Super Bowl. With one co-MVP situation, that’s happened only 16 percent of the time in 56 games.

Miller and the Broncos destroyed the Panthers 24-10 six years ago. He had 2.5 sacks and three big QB hits and took over the game up front from the edge.

Donald had two sacks and three big QB hits on Joe Burrow on Sunday, leading a 7-sack onslaught on Cincinnati’s second-year QB. Although Miller did match him with another pair, there’s no doubt Donald was the literal massive reason Los Angeles was able to complete a comeback from down 20-13 in the second half.

No offense to Kupp, but he won because of two reasons: 1) Quarterback Matthew Stafford had a messy game, so there’s was no justification for a QB winning again 2) He doesn’t play defense.

Donald has been the heart and soul of the Rams’ defense and team as a whole since he was stolen at No. 13 overall in the 2014 draft. He gave them OG star power in the transition from St. Louis to Los Angeles. He was a big reason they played in Super Bowl 53 against the Patriots, when Kupp didn’t play in the playoffs because of a torn ACL.

Kupp’s Super Bowl 56 MVP honor as given as extension of his “triple crown” receiving season, which earned him AP Offensive Player of the Year. Donald, however, as a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, deserved this distinction more as a similar “lifetime achievement award”

Rams coach Sean McVay pretty much spelled that out postgame, knowing Donald would follow Kupp’s go-ahead score with the real winning big play to stop Burrow and the Bengals on their final possession.

“Guys like him are why you coach. He’s elevated everybody. The epitome of greatness is making everybody around you in every situation better. That still doesn’t do justice to what an impact he’s made in terms of elevating our whole organization,” McVay said in closing his presser. “He is effing man.”

This isn’t all about Donald vs. Kupp as it is as in an offensive-minded NFL where QBs get all the love as the highest-paid and most well-known stars and everyone’s in awe of the passing game, throwing or catching passes tends to get the most attention.

But Donald is a transcendent defensive player built to blow up passing games, like he did in the second half vs. Burrow. Voters should recognize that more.

Instead, it takes a game where no one stands out offensively, such as Super Bowl 50, when Miller won, or Super Bowl 35, when Ray Lewis won for the Ravens. Or it takes some random multiple-takeaway game, such as the Seahawks’ Malcolm Smith, the Buccaneers’ Dexter Jackson or the Cowboys’ Larry Brown.

Super Bowl MVP is more about the stories one wants to tell vs the stories one should tell. Super Bowl 56 was a game mostly about defense, not offense. Donald’s selection would have reflected that much better.

In the end, Donald will know he had a great career that will land him in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton without needing any more individual accolades, now having secured the ultimate team accomplishment in the NFL. But there should have been one more rare defensive feat added to his legend. Super Bowl MVP isn’t often Super Bowl’s best player. Donald reminds one that it really should be.