Why the stats don’t reveal Anthony Rizzo’s defensive impact

Anthony Rizzo knows the defensive metrics available to the public aren’t doing him any favors.

According to Fangraphs, since being credited with a career-best 13 defensive runs saved in 2016, the Yankees first baseman has had a steady decline in the category, bottoming out at -6 DRS last season. And this year, he’s already at minus-4, among the worst in the majors.

Statcast treats him no better, registering a minus-4 outs above average for Rizzo and minus-3 runs prevented. Only three first basemen rank lower.

“I feel like when it comes to those numbers, first basemen kind of get [screwed],” Rizzo said. “I don’t think they measure footwork around the bag, not coming off the [base]. I don’t really know how it all works or what makes someone good or bad.”