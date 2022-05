In the latest installment of his series Unconventional Wisdom, Post deputy sports editor Mark Hale takes on the Giants’ hopes for 2022:

The Giants will be the worst team in the NFL next season.

Maybe that prediction sounds dispiriting (because they’ve been horrible for the past five seasons) or blasphemous (since they just hired a new GM, changed the coach and selected two of the first seven players in the draft to much acclaim).

But it’s also going to be reality.