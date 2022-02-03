The Hamden Journal

Why the Knicks should go after Spencer Dinwiddie at deadline

Why the Knicks should go after Spencer Dinwiddie at deadline

Sign up here to get Inside the Knicks delivered to your inbox each Thursday morning.

Tom Thibodeau waded into the swirling trade waters this week — in a way — when he chided the media for their questions about what the Knicks might do ahead of next week’s Feb. 10 deadline.

“I know that’s what you guys live for,” Thibodeau said Tuesday after practice in Tarrytown. “It’s funny. Every team goes through the same thing, but not quite like New York. I think it’s a great part of the game because of the interest.”

But, he added, there’s plenty of “disinformation’’ circulating, likely in reference to questions about whether the Knicks will trade Julius Randle — which appears to be a highly overblown possibility.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.