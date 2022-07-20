Why the Giants might have reason to believe in their O-line

Go behind the scenes with Big Blue Sign up for Inside the Giants by Paul Schwartz, a weekly Sports+ exclusive.

Maybe this is it. Maybe this is the season.

Maybe all the promises of better days ahead for the Giants’ offensive line will finally be realized when the much-maligned group takes the field in 2022.

It’s expected the team will line up four new starters this season, at least three of them newcomers to the roster. Mark Glowinski was signed in free agency to start at right guard. Jon Feliciano was signed in free agency to start at center. Evan Neal was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft to start at right tackle. And Shane Lemieux, though he started nine games for the Giants as a rookie in 2020, played in only one game last season before needing knee surgery. Now healthy, he has the inside track to start at left guard, and given his absence last year, his presence is almost like adding another newcomer. The lone 2021 starter assured of retaining his role this season is Andrew Thomas, entering his third year at left tackle.

Rookie tackle Evan Neal’s versatility and strength could make him an anchor on the Giants’ offensive line for years to come. Bill Kostroun/New York Post

No one on the outside is viewing all this change as vaulting the Giants into the top tier of offensive lines. Indeed, it feels like forever since the franchise sent out a capable, comprehensive unit and felt confident it could get the job done, whether in protecting the quarterback, opening up holes for the running game or generally performing as if it had a clue.