Why the 49ers are getting draft picks after Dolphins hire Mike McDaniel

The 49ers are losing their offensive coordinator, but are getting something big in return.

The Miami Dolphins welcomed Mike McDaniel as the team’s new coach on Sunday, taking a big swing on one of the NFL’s brightest (and quirkiest) offensive minds.

We have agreed to terms with Mike McDaniel. Welcome to Miami, Coach! pic.twitter.com/Hk5gIQsc6l — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) February 6, 2022

MORE: Meet Mike McDaniel, the most interesting man in football

While the news might be somewhat grim for the 49ers, McDaniel bolting for South Beach is somewhat bittersweet for San Francisco.

Though the NFL dictates that teams with head coaching openings must interview a minority candidate, the rules have changed a bit to incentivize teams that foster a diverse staff and front office.

With the changes to the NFL’s Rooney rule in 2020, teams from which a minority head coach or executive is hired are awarded two third-round compensatory picks in the following two drafts.

The 38-year-old McDaniel, who is biracial, fits the criteria, meaning the 49ers will receive compensatory picks in the 2022 and 2023 NFL Drafts. Those picks will fit between the end of Round 3 and the beginning of Round 4 in the upcoming drafts.

San Francisco is very familiar with the process: The 49ers received compensatory picks for the Jets hiring Robert Saleh in 2021, as well as the Washington Commanders hiring Martin Mayhew as their general manager.

McDaniel gets his first crack at a head coaching position where he is going to be tasked with getting the most out of franchise QB hopeful Tua Tagovailoa. He garnered praise from Kyle Shanahan and former coaching staff partner Saleh for being one of the league’s bright young offensive minds.

here’s the video of jets HC robert saleh talking about mike mcdaniel from yesterday @ the senior bowl. pic.twitter.com/XGoIp5W3zj — josh houtz (@houtz) February 3, 2022

MORE: Everything you need to know about the NFL’s Rooney rule