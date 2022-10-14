Why roughing the passer has the NFL searching for solutions

Some NFL pass-rushers think they have been reduced to putting their “full body weight” into crossing their fingers and hoping their sacks are judged to be clean.

The Falcons’ Grady Jarrett and the Chiefs’ Chris Jones were called last week for roughing the passer penalties that set the league ablaze on Twitter because both plays looked like standard sacks. Jones even ripped the ball out of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr’s hand before they fell together.

So, now what? Post Sports+ asked a few Jets and Giants as well as FOX Sports’ NFL and college football rules analyst Dean Blandino.

“As crazy as it is to say,” Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins said, “sometimes you just have to play football and hope you don’t see yellow [flags]. Some of the flags they are throwing, everything falls within the rules of what they are asking you to do to protect the quarterback, but they still don’t view it that way.”

The NFL made its roughing the passer rule stricter in 2018 by adding that defensive players cannot land on a quarterback with their “full body weight,” which is what Jones was penalized for on a call the league officiating office is standing by. Blandino disagreed with both of the high-profile calls, but understood the one on Jones more because of the added clause.

“It definitely added a layer of difficulty for the officials and for the defensive players,” Blandino said. “Until [a few] years ago you had to really lift and drive the quarterback into the ground. There had to be something unnecessary. A second act where it wasn’t just the momentum of the players going to the ground.”

The most common solution bandied about this week was to add roughing the passer to the list of plays available for a coach’s challenge and instant-replay review. But the last time that the NFL tried reviewing a subjective penalty — pass interference in 2019 — it was a one-year experimental disaster.

A pair of controversial roughing the passer penalties in Week 5 raised calls for an expanded use of instant replay review, but that has not always been a solution to past officiating issues. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“That’s the perfect word for what happened,” said Blandino, a former NFL Vice President of Officiating. “If you are going to say, ‘The call on the field is correct’ and we create this high standard to overturn, we are probably going to have the same conversations we had back in 2019.

“Whereas maybe if you look at it and say, ‘We’re just going to re-officiate the play and not worry about the ruling on the field, we’re just going to say it is or it isn’t,’ that might be a way to do it. I don’t know if it will work. Obviously, we’re going to talk about it.”

Changing the replay standard to overturn a penalty is an interesting suggestion with its own set of questions: Why should other reviewable plays need to be obviously wrong to lead to a change? Regardless, Blandino thinks referees and umpires (who also can call roughing the passer from their spot in the offensive backfield) would “embrace” extra replay to get the call right. Players are certainly in favor of it.

“Hopefully they don’t catch me,” Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux said when asked if he is concerned about getting penalized when he gets his first sack. “However they make the rules, we’re going to play by them, but that’s definitely something that should be reviewable.”

Despite the uproar, the number of roughing the passer penalties is down from 51 after five weeks in 2021 to 28 this year. But it just takes one to sway an outcome, like Jarrett’s did.

“You’ve just got to move on because if you sit there and go nuts for the next three plays,” Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale said, “that’s three plays you’re giving away.”

Chris Jones’ hit on Derek Carr was flagged under a 2018 provision that penalized defensive players for landing on a quarterback with their “full body weight.” Getty Images

Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith says “you could see” how defenses rush the passer differently now throughout the league than in years past. One NFL cliché is that coaches don’t want players thinking too much in the split-second. But how can a pass-rusher not as he closes in on a sack, knowing he must roll off to the side of the quarterback?

“You will miss it every time,” Giants defensive tackle Justin Ellis said. “Out of the 32 quarterbacks in this league, 15 of them are tough bring-downs. [If you are thinking] you won’t get him down. Hopefully they can get someone upstairs [in the stadium] to watch it and speak down and tell the guys, ‘That was the right call,’ or ‘Call it off.’”

Ellis is hinting at the “sky judge” concept used in other professional football leagues. Officials still face a no-win.

“Two weeks ago, it was the outcry of not doing enough to protect the players because of the Tua [Tagovailoa concussion] situation,” Blandino said. “Now, we are doing too much. Which one is it? It’s trying to find that balance of protecting the players against unnecessary risk, and making sure health and safety is the priority, but consistently officiating these calls as well.”

Actually, Blandino thinks roughing the passer is a slightly easier subjective call than either pass interference or holding. So maybe there is hope after all.

“Quarterbacks sell trucks,” Ellis said. “It’s tough, but you’ve got to live with it sometimes.”

Coaches in supply, not demand?

Never before has the NFL looked so enticing to college head coaches.

The attraction might not be a two-way street for much longer.

Matt Rhule’s firing Monday by the Panthers closed the book on another tenure of a coach who was in charge of a major college program before becoming a first-time NFL head coach. The 12 coaches who fit that description since 2000 are 241-273-1 in the regular season (a .468 winning percentage) and 7-10 in the playoffs (.411), but the numbers drop to .436 and .222, respectively, without outlier Jim Harbaugh.

Matt Rhule was just 11-27 as head coach of the Panthers. AP

“NFL coaching has always been an easier lifestyle,” one coach with experience at both levels told The Post, “but now more than ever with the changes to the college football paradigm. That goes for head coaches and assistants.”

The incorporation of Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) deals — quickly twisted from the intended purpose into pay-for-play by boosters who finally have a legal way into recruiting — and the transfer portal that “brought free agency to college football,” as one source described it is making it harder than ever to punch-up at traditional college football powerhouses.

Thus, there’s the creation of a potential supply-and-demand issue.

As more college coaches than ever covet the rule structure of the NFL, fewer owners and general managers can ignore the trend for failure when promoting NFL coordinators is stressed by the league. Especially with the rising salaries in college football forcing NFL owners to go deeper into pockets to lure their option: Rhule reportedly is owed about $40 million before any offsets from his next job.

Why do so many college head coaches fail?

Two issues, a league source with hiring experience said, keep recurring.

First, a culture failure by which team rules and treatment made for teenagers are not adapted to men with money, families and success. In college, the head coach — often times the highest-paid state employee — becomes a monarchical face of a program. But that only works in isolated cases (i.e. Bill Belichick) in the player-dominated NFL.

Second, you can’t recruit a quarterback. Joe Burrow and Trevor Lawrence didn’t pick Cincinnati and Jacksonville, respectively, over Carolina. The charm Rhule displayed sitting in a recruit’s living room and talking about playing time, a quality education and a family atmosphere helped build quick winners at Temple and Baylor. But that’s a mostly useless asset in the NFL.

Want a simpler explanation as to why the Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury is still coaching and his former Big XII rival Rhule is not?

Kliff Kingsbury is in his fourth season as Cardinals head coach and signed a six-year extension in the offseason. AP

Kingsbury took a job with the No. 1 pick in the draft and secured Kyler Murray, who was Offensive Rookie of the Year, made two Pro Bowls and signed a five-year, $230.5 million extension. Rhule’s first pick in both the 2020 and 2021 drafts came after the top three quarterbacks were selected and the 2022 class was historically light on quarterbacks.

Rhule couldn’t work a miracle with cast-offs Baker Mayfield (1-4), Sam Darnold (4-7), P.J. Walker (2-0), Teddy Bridgewater (4-11), deteriorating Cam Newton (0-5) or undrafted P.J. Walker (2-0).

It bears watching whether any NFL owner wants to risk adding another name to the list below of 12 college head coaches who became first-time NFL head coaches. The feeling, a college administrator suggested, is there will be plenty of disenfranchised candidates willing to listen to a life without NIL and transfer headaches.

Urban Meyer, Ohio State to Jaguars, 2021, (2-11); Matt Rhule, Baylor to Panthers, 2020-22 (11-27); Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech to Cardinals, 2019-present, (26-27-1); Bill O’Brien, Penn State to Texans, 2014-20 (52-48); Chip Kelly, Oregon to Eagles, 2013-15, (26-21); Doug Marrone, Syracuse to Bills, 2013-14, (15-17); Greg Schiano, Rutgers to Buccaneers, 2012-13, (11-21); Jim Harbaugh, Stanford to 49ers, 2011-14, (44-19-1); Bobby Petrino, Louisville to Falcons, 2007 (3-10); Nick Saban, LSU to Dolphins, 2005-06, (15-17); Steve Spurrier, Florida to Commanders, 2002-03, (12-20); Butch Davis, Miami to Browns, (24-35)

College football game to scout

No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah, 8 p.m., Saturday, FOX

The Big Ten and SEC each offer one clash of teams ranked in the top 10 — No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan and No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee. But USC-Utah could provide a great 1-on-1 matchup if Utah wants cornerback Clark Phillips III to shadow USC receiver Jordan Addison on the perimeter and in the slot.

Clark Phillips, who has five interceptions in his past three games, is considered to be one of the best cornerbacks in college football. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Phillips has five interceptions, including three pick-6s, over the last three games. He had three and one, respectively, against Oregon State.

“Phillips is one of the best corners in college football,” Joe Marino, co-founder of The Draft Network, told The Post. “His quickness, fluidity and coverage instincts allow him to play tight man coverage and his ball skills are elite. The knock on Phillips is his size [5-foot-10], and he makes up for some of that with competitive toughness.”

Addison has 32 catches for 479 yards and six touchdowns in his first season after transferring from Pittsburgh, where he was 2022 first-round pick quarterback Kenny Pickett’s favorite target (100 catches for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns) last season.

Jordan Addison has adpated well to life without Kenny Pickett after tansferring to USC. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“Addison is on the short list of top wide receiver prospects that are meeting expectations,” Marino said. “He has quickly found production at USC where his route running, ball skills and athleticism has made him a favorite for Caleb Williams to target in the passing game. He is a true threat to all levels of the field and is positioning himself well to be the first wide receiver drafted next spring.”

Parting Thoughts

1. Anything less than a suspension for Raiders WR Davante Adams is unacceptable, after he pushed a cameraman to the ground on his way to the locker room following a 30-29 loss to the Chiefs. Adams was charged with a city ordinance violation — less than a misdemeanor assault charge — that carries a fine of $250 to $1,000 and/or up to 180 days in jail after the cameraman filed a police report, according to NFL Network.

Davante Adams was charged with misdemeanor assault after shoving a photographer to the ground on Monday night. ESPN

The common defense of Adams that players should have a clear path to the tunnel is neither here nor there. It is up to the NFL to institute that rule — or any others for governing the sometimes invasive shots of players at their most emotional — and up to stadium security to enforce it.

Adams’ weak apologies in the locker room and on Twitter — grossly exaggerating the cameraman’s bumping into him and apparently not making an attempt to learn the person’s identity – don’t suffice, no matter his history as an upstanding NFL player.

The bottom line everyone should relate to: An NFL stadium is a work environment for players, coaches, media, security and many more. You must feel safe from assault while performing the responsibilities of your job, which is why the NFL needs to send a clear message. The cameraman is suffering from concussion-like symptoms, his attorney told reporters.

Patrick Mahomes, left, and Josh Allen staged a memorable duel in last year’s playoffs. Getty Images

2. Nothing that happens Sunday in the Game of the Century rematch is going to ease the pain of the Bills’ 42-36 overtime loss to the Chiefs in last season’s playoffs. But it is important for potential home-field advantage tiebreakers in this year’s playoffs.

Simply put, the Bills need to be at home after their last two seasons ended in Kansas City. Yes, the Chiefs won, 26-17, in Buffalo on Oct. 19, 2020, but the rosters have evened since then.

The 2021 AFC Divisional Round playoff game — particularly, the Bills scoring two go-ahead touchdowns in the final two minutes but losing without ever touching the ball in overtime — could affect how opponents view going to overtime against the Chiefs in the future. The Raiders attempted a two-point conversion with four minutes remaining against the Chiefs last week to throw tie scenarios out of whack.

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent for now as he recovers from a torn ACL. AP

3. Odell Beckham Jr. should be careful putting the Rams on blast by mocking their low-ball contract offer and essentially saying he would have already re-signed if not for general manager Les Snead. Snead is one of the most aggressive traders in the league, so he could fire back at Beckham by filling his spot with a deal for the Panthers’ D.J. Moore or another available receiver.

There won’t be a shortage of Beckham suitors when he is recovered from a torn ACL in November or December. The Packers badly need him. Von Miller is recruiting him for a reunion with the Bills, who could see OBJ as an over-the-top move. The 49ers have long been interested.

But if Beckham wants to be close to Los Angeles — as has always been the case — he should be careful biting the hand that fed him a Super Bowl ring last season if he doesn’t want his spot filled.