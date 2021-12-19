The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson on Sunday.

Jackson suffered an injury in Week 14 and was carted off the field, but avoided the worst-case scenario in the prognosis that followed. Jackson would miss all of practice leading up to the matchup with the Packers, though there was a chance he could have played.

It’s not quite a must-win situation for the Ravens, but the 8-5 record means time is running out for Baltimore to secure a playoff spot. Baltimore has been ravaged by injuries in 2021, with Jackson the latest to miss a game due to injury.

Here’s why No. 8 is missing Sunday’s matchup:

Why isn’t Lamar Jackson playing vs. the Packers?

Jackson isn’t playing on Sunday as he recovers from an ankle injury.

The Ravens quarterback suffered the injury during the Ravens-Browns matchup in Week 14, and he was carted off the field. Initially, reports indicated — and the head coach confirmed — that Jackson was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain.

On Sunday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Jackson was actually dealing with a bone bruise, not an ankle sprain.

Jackson hadn’t practiced all week, but on Friday, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said that there was a chance that Jackson would be able to play on Sunday.

He was officially ruled out just a few hours to kickoff vs. the Packers in Baltimore. In his stead, Tyler Huntley will make the start, his second of the year.

Jackson hadn’t missed a game due to injury in his career prior to 2021, though Sunday’s game marks the second game he’ll miss in 2021. Earlier in the season, he missed a game due to an undisclosed illness. He missed a game in 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

Huntley is making his second start of the 2021 season. Backing him up is Josh Johnson, who was recently signed off the Jets practice squad.

Jackson was having something of a down season with the Ravens: Through 12 games, he’s throw 16 touchdowns to 13 interceptions for 2,882 yards. He also has 767 rushing yards with two touchdowns on the ground.