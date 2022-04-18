Why Peacock’s MLB streaming deal is superior to Apple’s

Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

The matchup: Let’s compare the Apple TV+ “Friday Night Baseball” doubleheaders to Peacock’s “MLB Sunday Leadoff.”

My two cents: Peacock’s deal with Major League Baseball is about a third the price and twice as smart as Apple’s.

Peacock basics: Peacock’s agreement is for a newly created exclusive-game package on late Sunday mornings. It will run for 18 weeks, beginning May 18 with Red Sox-White Sox from Fenway Park at 11:30 a.m.; the initial game will air on NBC, as well.