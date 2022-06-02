Why Nationals won’t trade Juan Soto at MLB deadline

Nationals higher-ups are telling insiders they have no intention to trade superstar Juan Soto, as we first reported on The New York Post podcast “The Show,” and the reason comes down to dollars and common sense. The Nats are for taking bids to sell the team — they are allegedly hoping to fetch a record $3 billion, or close to it — and word is most or all prospective buyers are telling the current Nats-owning Lerner family they prefer Soto on the team. The 23-year-old superstar is the Nats’ best asset, and buyers want him around if they are going to spend $2 billion-plus.

“Juan’s staying,” Nats GM Mike Rizzo confirmed to The Post after saying as much on “The Sports Junkies” D.C. radio show Wednesday, the day after our podcast.

Rizzo declined to discuss the situation beyond those two summarizing words, but did say he “hasn’t been given a directive,” and it’s “business as usual.” While Rizzo wouldn’t explain the reasoning, word is the Lerners understandably don’t want to do anything to hinder a potential sale. Further word is there are several serious bidders among a rumored 28 interested parties. While they haven’t committed to selling, the smart money is saying they do sell now. If they don’t get close to the $3 billion they allegedly seek, the $2.4 billion record sale price for the Mets could certainly be in jeopardy.

On the field the Nats are in a rebuild following a decade in which they averaged 91 wins, previously putting them among the upper echelon of the sport, but a potential team sale takes precedent. Soto got word Wednesday morning he’s not going anywhere from The Post, so when asked about the news he’s staying, he first responded, “I just heard it from you.”

Juan Soto is the Nationals’ most valuable asset, which is why he likely won’t be traded. Charles Wenzelberg / New York Post

Soto, one of the more mature kids you’ll come across, didn’t overreact one way or the other. Others feel sorry for him with the Nats 18-34 entering Thursday and in a steep rebuild. (One rival coach recently told me, “Get Soto out of there. He has to be miserable.”) If he is, he doesn’t show it. “For me it’s just normal,” Soto said. “I’ve been part of this team forever.”

The losing can’t be easy for a star who won a World Series ring at age 20, but if he’d prefer to go elsewhere, he didn’t say. He understands it’s a rebuild, and most days the team is getting pounded. “All the teams and players have to go through that,” Soto said. “It’s tough. We have a brand new team. I’m trying to get used to it. It’s different.”

Soto, generally considered the best hitter in the National League, isn’t having his usual year, but he’s making no excuses. “I’m feeling weird with the swing … feeling up and down,” said Soto, whose .227/.376/.432 slash line and .808 OPS are all easily career lows. “The last couple days I’m feeling better.”

Soto, famous for taking pitches out of the strike zone, didn’t flinch when the Nats put $300 million in front of him as an offer this winter. Word is, it wasn’t even tempting. He has only two-plus years to go before free agency, and has his sights much higher. Many have wondered whether he could become the first $500 million player, and that does seem a logical target.

No matter, team ownership has a much bigger deal in mind, and ownership apparently believes, with good reason, that the franchise value is only enhanced by Soto’s presence.

