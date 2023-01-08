Why Mets remain Carlos Correa’s most likely landing spot

Mets owner Steve Cohen on Saturday told a Mets YouTuber that the Carlos Correa situation should be resolved one way or the other soon. And we agree.

Credit goes to that industrious YouTuber, @WardyNYM, aka Tyler Ward, who did a nice job procuring the first Cohen comments since he had just forged the $315 million, 12-year Correa deal in the wee hours of Dec. 21 and excitedly told The Post, among other things: “We needed one more thing, and this is it.”

Anyway, not only should the Correa talks be wrapped up fairly soon some way, but indications remain that the Mets still have a very decent chance to land the apple of Cohen’s eye — at least as of this writing (the situation is fluid).

Keep in mind that while a few other teams are trying to get in, if it’s about which team can take the biggest risk, it’s no contest. Also, if it’s about where Correa wants to go, it also doesn’t seem like much of a contest (more on that below).

It’s obviously been a slog of a second negotiation since Correa’s physical that was flagged for a lower right leg concern. It’s been 18 days since they agreed, and 16 since the Mets flagged the physical. Correa understandably wants to keep the original terms. The Mets just as understandably want language to protect themselves and allow them to convert some of the guaranteed money to non-guaranteed in case he re-injures the ankle that was surgically repaired in 2014.

Carlos Correa’s negotiations with the Mets have dragged on for over two weeks. Getty Images

There are compromises possible. Correa’s agent Scott Boras forged deals after flagged physicals with J.D. Martinez, Pudge Rodriguez and JD Drew. The Drew deal took 52 days and was for “only” $70 million, which is only 22 percent as much money. (So if the Correa deal took as long per dollar, they’d still have a half year of negotiating to go — let’s hope not!)

While Correa is said to have recently fielded a couple new inquiries from other teams — the Twins are believed to be one — word is those bids were “unsolicited,” which is a pretty good sign the Mets remain Correa’s first option.

Not that we needed another reminder. As the case was with Cohen, Correa and his camp haven’t been shy about signaling their excitement regarding the original arrangement, which is not only for a lot of loot — it’s the biggest deal by total dollars of the four star free-agent shortstops — it’s in New York, which seems to be where Correa wants to be.

We’d know that, even if Correa’s baby boy, Kylo, wasn’t seen on Correa’s Instagram story (very different than this type of story) wearing a baby tee saying, in effect, “I heart NY,” with the “I” signified by a vertical hot dog and the heart by a New York-style street pretzel. There’s no hiding Correa’s hope for the big stage, where he has thrived, with his 18 career postseason homers.

Correa of course is an effervescent fellow, and he bubbled with enthusiasm at the press conference last spring announcing his record three-year deal (with two opt-outs, the first one of which was exercised) with the Twins. That day he spoke of his love of Target Field, and of Juicy Lucys, which apparently is a burger at a favored Twin Cities haunt. Had he been given more time, he might have told us how much he loves the frigid temperatures of the Twin Cities, too. (We kid, we love Minnesota.)

Correa is nothing if not a good sport, smiling through this three-week drama which has extended into the New Year. But the chance to go to New York may be what’s keeping him smiling.

Steve Cohen Sipa USA via AP

Before the Mets made their stunning late-night deal, Correa’s camp worked hard to try to sell the Yankees, who already have three shortstop options, two third-base options, a payroll close to their limit and an owner with something less than $17 billion. While Correa doesn’t seem as close to his mentor and hero Alex Rodriguez anymore (A-Rod also happened to go to Minneapolis as a new part-owner of the NBA Timberwolves), it’s clear he’d love to repeat the career path of A-Rod who went to New York to play third base for the final two-thirds of his storied and controversial career.

Although he (and Kylo) obviously love New York, Correa clearly will have other options. Earlier, the incumbent Twins were at $285 million over 10 years. Other teams are likely expected to dive in for higher annual salaries but fewer years. But this seems like where he wants to be. And considering Cohen’s enthusiasm matched his, it’s still hard to believe he winds up elsewhere. At least for the moment the Mets still appear to be the main game in the longest-running free-agent drama we’ve ever seen.