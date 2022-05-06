Why Mets’ Jarred Kelenic trade hasn't been as bad as feared

by

It could be worse.

After all, the Mets’ trade for Robinson Cano was — at its heart — Edwin Diaz for Jarred Kelenic. And at this moment Diaz has never pitched better for the Mets while Kelenic is arguably the worst hitter to this point of a career in major league history (corroborating stat to come).

If Diaz closes out, say, an National League title this year before entering free agency, that would make the expense and embarrassment of having taken on Cano more worthwhile, and if Kelenic never blossoms into the touted star he was expected to be, then there will not be lingering Nolan Ryan sensations.

Here is what can never be fully known from the Mets’ perspective:

