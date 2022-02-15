Why Manchester City is the best team in the world, whether they win the Champions League or not

Chelsea may have the title of being the best team in the world after winning the FIFA Club World Cup, but in terms of sheer quality, that status should belong to Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side provided another reminder of the talent that they possess as they secured a comprehensive 5-0 victory away to Sporting Lisbon to effectively seal their place in the quarter-finals of the Champions League with the second leg still to play.

The Champions League trophy has proved elusive for City so far, but, regardless of whether they manage to secure glory, there is much evidence to suggest that they are the top team in the world.

City took the lead after after just seven minutes against Sporting, with Riyad Mahrez finding the net. Bernardo Silva added a brace, with Phil Foden scoring in between, taking City up 4-0 at the break. Raheem Sterling added a fifth in the second half with a spectacular strike.

Which team can beat Manchester City?

When a team like Man City — defending Premier League champions, current Premier League leaders and winners of 12 straight league matches earlier this season — logs such a comprehensively dominant victory in every respect, it begs the question: Who can beat this Manchester City? Pep Guardiola has some names.

“Liverpool is just six points behind us [in Premier League]. Liverpool was our biggest rival in the last season. They always were there. They were a pain in the a** all the time,” Guardiola told CBS after the win in Lisbon. “They’re a fantastic team.

“In Europe, just take a look. PSG today they told me they played real well against [Real] Madrid. Inter Milan, Liverpool, [Manchester] United in this competition. So when you are now today in February, it doesn’t assure you that April or May you will be like you are now. So in a long competition like the Premier League, at the end when you win you are the best. But in Champions League … the smallest difference the next game for the result it changes everything.

“In the Premier League no, but this competition is like this. So that’s why today we were so good being so clinical. Arrive [in the box] and score, arrive and score. When this happens, it’s so difficult for any opponent.”

It’s a clear message from Guardiola: Don’t judge this team on whether it wins the Champions League.

In 2020-21 it marched to the final with an 11W-0L-1D record (outscoring opponents 25-4), but a 1-0 loss in the final to Chelsea prevented it from a winning its first Champions League title.

“Better performance than last season in the Champions League is impossible,” Guardiola continued. “I know the people say this year they have to win the Champions League. I know. We tried last year and three seasons ago. And every time we try to play, we try to do it.

“The important [thing] is after six seasons together, especially the last five, right now even after they [the players] have won everything, they are still fighting for each other, running for each other. … Then I say, what else?”

Man City show no obvious weakness

Most teams have at least one area where there is a significant need for improvement, but that just isn’t the case for City.

Guardiola has managed to build a team that is strong in every position. Previously, critics went out of their way to point out how City were lacking options at center forward, but Guardiola and Man City have made that point moot by scoring at will.

City’s use of the false nine and the constant interchange and movement in attack makes it very difficult to defend against, with opposition players frequently being dragged out of position. Guardiola’s men have scored 98 goals across all competitions so far this season, and there’s no reason to believe that scoring rate is slowing down any time soon.

One of its attacking strengths is Guardiola’s use of players in different positions. At City his players are so used to the system that they are able to flit between different roles with ease.

Against Sporting, for example, John Stones, usually a reliable center back, was deployed at right back and performed well for the hour that he was on the pitch. Joao Cancelo can operate in either fullback spot with ease. Many of City’s midfielders, meanwhile, can make a significant contribution both defensively and in an attacking sense.

It’s the ultimate sign that Guardiola has this team clicking on all cylinders.

Raheem Sterling is next level this season

Guardiola has been credited at every stop with helping players improve and getting the best out of them. And some of his players continue to outdo themselves. Bernardo Silva has always been a quality player, but he’s now a fixture in the lineup.

And then there’s Raheem Sterling.

It has always been clear that Sterling possesses much quality, but earlier this season there was a strong feeling that the winger’s time at City could be coming to an end.

Sterling found it difficult to break into the starting lineup, and, with his contract up at the end of next season (June 2023), there were suggestions that he could end up leaving the club and pursuing new opportunities. However, the 27-year-old has managed to turn his situation around and he’s another player who’s won himself a regular starting spot.

After hitting a hat-trick against Norwich City in the Premier League, Sterling found the net with a superbly struck effort against Sporting, with the expectation now being that he will remain at the Etihad Stadium for the foreseeable future.

Things are looking rosy now for Sterling and City, and they’re sure to face some adversity in the months that are left this season. But the body of work is clear: It says that we’re watching one of the best teams to ever grace the European scene.