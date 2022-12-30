Why Lamar Jackson contract standoff has NFL’s full attention

In some cases, absence makes the wallet grow fatter.

Popular instant reaction to Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s knee injury (sprained PCL) on Dec. 4 was that a second straight December spent watching from the sideline (sprained ankle in 2021) served as proof that the 2019 NFL MVP got burnt playing with fire by not signing a long-term contract extension during the first 22 months he was eligible. An “injury-prone” label would be used against him at the negotiating table.

But then the Ravens got another look at Life without Lamar.

One year ago, the Ravens averaged 20.2 points and went 1-5 during the games when Jackson didn’t play or left injured, ultimately missing the playoffs. In 2022, thanks to a better defense, the Ravens are 3-1 in games decided without Jackson, but they are averaging a paltry 15.3 points per game (three offensive touchdowns) and likely going nowhere in the quarterback-driven AFC playoffs unless he returns.

In a strange way, the agent-less Jackson’s best negotiating tactic while indicating that he is holding out for a rare fully guaranteed contract like the one that the Browns gave to Deshaun Watson (five years, $230 million) has been to say, “See how difficult it is to win without me.”

There is traditional fear in front offices about extending dual-threat quarterbacks because of the increased risk of injury associated with the toll of running, but the Ravens molded their entire offensive team-building philosophy around Jackson’s unique skill set — with an emphasis on tight ends and running backs over receivers — so making a change could require seismic personnel changes. Jackson, who is earning $23 million on an option year in 2022, already reportedly rejected a six-year offer that included $133 million guaranteed.

The Ravens’ decision to build their offense around Lamar Jackson’s unique talents would force them to undergo some drastic roster changes if the star QB were to leave. Getty Images

So, now what? Rival executives and player agents granted anonymity still believe that the Ravens will place a franchise tag on Jackson, a development that will keep him from free agency with a one-year contract at about $45 million in 2023. The tag often is a placeholder to continue contract talks, but what if the Ravens sense that Jackson is not willing to meet in the middle?

Should the struggles this season of the Broncos’ Russell Wilson, the Colts’ Matt Ryan and Watson with new teams give any pause to executives who previously would’ve jumped at the chance to acquire a franchise quarterback?

“Not at all,” former NFL team president and CEO Joe Banner told Post Sports+. “They are not really related to each other. Matthew Stafford and Tom Brady went to the last two Super Bowls on new teams. I understand they are special talents, but Lamar is somewhat special, too. I’d expect I’m getting what I’ve seen on the field for the last five years — a difference-making player who we need to figure out how to keep healthy.”

In an analysis published this week by The 33rd Team, Banner wrote that the answer to whether Jackson made a mistake by not getting his extension done before the season “is a resounding no” and credited his “smart and calculated” approach. The reason is the spike at the top of quarterback pay created by extensions for Josh Allen, Dak Prescott, Kyler Murray, Aaron Rodgers, Watson and Wilson since Jackson first became eligible.

For that same reason, Banner estimated that the right compromise for the Ravens and Jackson — “I know the Ravens want him to be in Baltimore,” Banner wrote — is a three- or four-year extension that is shorter than most of those recent quarterback extensions. Why is that a win-win?

With Tyler Huntley taking the bulk of snaps after Jackson’s injury, the Ravens’ offense has averaged almost five fewer points per game. Getty Images

“The salary cap is going to go up, conservatively, $20 million per year,” Banner said. “In four years, that means the cap is about 40 percent higher than it is now. Think about how much more a quarterback will be making four years from now. It gives him a chance to get another bite at the apple. A longer deal doesn’t do him any good unless they fully guarantee it because he is playing under non-guaranteed money at the end.

“The Ravens would be more comfortable with [a higher percentage] guaranteed if the deal is shorter, just in case he gets hurt or something else happens, even if it’s not as consequential. That should be a deal mitigating risk.”

If Jackson sees the Ravens’ struggles with Tyler Huntley in his place as strengthening his leverage and decides not to budge from his stance on a fully guaranteed deal, he might have to follow the lead of Kirk Cousins and Prescott and show a willingness to bet on his consistency.

To even get Jackson to consider dropping that stipulation, the Ravens likely would have to make him the highest-paid quarterback, topping Rodgers’ $50.3 million average annual salary, as suggested by Joel Corry on CBSSports.com. Banner says the franchise tag would be better for the Ravens than for Jackson, who would be taking a small risk on another one-year deal, “but why even take any when there is so much money involved?”

Playing on two franchise tags with Washington worked wonders for Cousins, who parlayed free agency into a first-of-its-kind fully guaranteed three-year contract with the Vikings and now has more than $201 million in earnings over an 11-year career, according to spotrac.com. Prescott was headed down that path before the Cowboys blinked, even after he was injured playing on a franchise tag.

Kirk Cousins played under a franchise tag twice while with Washington before signing a three-year deal with the Vikings. AP

The Ravens then would have to decide whether Jackson on a salary-cap-space-eating tag for 2023 and maybe again in 2024 is more valuable than the possible package of draft picks available in a trade.

“Few, if any, teams build through the draft better than the Ravens,” one longtime scout said. “No matter where they are picking.”

As many as 15 teams could change quarterbacks for one reason or another in the offseason. Which might be most enticed by trading for Jackson?

The Giants are on the verge of making the playoffs with free-agent-to-be Daniel Jones. It will be a hard sell to tell fans who just endured five straight losing seasons that it’s time to go back to losing while developing a rookie quarterback — though general manager Joe Schoen was part of a front office that made that very decision in Buffalo and came up with Josh Allen — so if Jones prices himself out of New York, the Giants have the cap space ($58 million in 2023 and $215 million in 2024) to boldly seek a win-now upgrade.

The Falcons have cap space ($69 million in 2023 and $220 million in 2024) and plenty of motivation, after narrowly missing out on the Watson trade sweepstakes prompted the trade of hurt-feelings Ryan and the absorption of $40.5 million in dead cap. Owner Arthur Blank was very close with Michael Vick, who was the best running quarterback of all-time until Jackson came along. Some of his crazy highlight runs would feel like replays from 20 years ago.

The Texans (No. 1 and No. 11, if the season ended today), Seahawks (No. 3 and No. 12) and Lions (No. 7 and No. 18) all currently hold multiple first-round picks and by far the most assets in the first three rounds of the 2023 Draft. Moving on from Davis Mills is a no-brainer for Houston, but the Seahawks and Lions have tougher decisions to make on Pro Bowler Geno Smith and resurgent Jared Goff, respectively.

With memories of Michael Vick’s quarterback play still part of Falcons lore, Atlanta likely would be intrigued with the idea of trading for Lamar Jackson. Getty Images

The Dolphins have their own tough decision to make: Is Tua Tagovailoa as good as he looked as a midseason MVP candidate? Or was he propped up by speedy receivers and quarterback-friendly play-calling? Will his repeat concussions jeopardize his long-term career? Jackson is from the Miami area.

And never count out the star-driven Raiders, especially with the Derek Carr Era all but officially over.

Scouting games of the week

Here are 10 players to watch — most of whom project as first- or second-rounders — in the College Football Playoff semifinals:

No. 3 TCU vs. No. 2 Michigan, 4 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

C Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan: The Rimington Award winner for the best center in college football in 2022 has 48 career starts in the middle of the offensive line between his stints at Virginia and Michigan, gaining plenty of experience handling stunts and twists. He is always looking for second-level blocks in the run game.

DT Mazi Smith, Michigan: The weight-room warrior topped The Athletic’s annual NCAA list of athletic “freaks.” He can be an immovable object as a run-stuffing nose tackle but sees the bigger picture on defense. Smith said this week that a recent arrest resulting in a felony gun charge was the result of a “mistake” — he delayed submitting a completed application for a concealed-weapon permit wanted for his personal safety.

WR Quentin Johnston, TCU: He could be the first receiver taken, especially if an offense is missing a big (6-foot-4) and physical (215 lbs.) tackle-breaker. After a slow four-game start, the skyscraper started winning contested catches and making plays downfield with his straight-line speed. He has the look of an old-school No. 1 target.

After averaging 18.7 yards per catch in three seasons at TCU, Quentin Johnston may become the first receiver drafted next spring. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

QB Max Duggan, TCU: The runner-up for the Heisman Trophy opened the season as a possible late-round draft pick and played his way into the middle rounds. Duggan gets the ball out of his hand with quick decisions, as a four-year starter (71 touchdowns to 24 interceptions in his career) should. If he plays well against Michigan and maybe another defense before heading to the Senior Bowl, he could shoot up the board.

No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia, 8 p.m. Saturday, ESPN

QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State: Scout the player, not the helmet. Stroud is a better touch passer than the last two Ohio State first-round quarterbacks (the late Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields). He has a strong arm, mechanics that don’t need tinkering and goes through progressions before leaving the pocket. He completed 69.3 percent of his career throws with 81 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State: Not only was Johnson asked to change positions, he was asked to change sides, moving from right guard last season to left tackle. He allowed just one total sack over those two years, showing the footwork to handle speed rushes on the edge and the power required on the interior. Check out the letter he wrote this week on Players Tribune to see why scouts are high on his character.

DL Jalen Carter, Georgia: When the season began, it seemed impossible that anyone could top Alabama pass-rusher Will Anderson as the top defensive prospect. Carter might have, explosively shedding double teams. Don’t be fooled by his paltry numbers (six sacks in 33 games). Georgia employs a deep defensive line rotation, and it didn’t hurt the No. 1 overall pick in 2022 Travon Walker, who had 9.5 career sacks

CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia: If you only tune in at this time of year, you might remember Ringo’s national-championship-clinching pick-six against Alabama last year. Since then, he hasn’t allowed a touchdown in more than 400 coverage snaps. He has the length, physicality and recovery speed to play press man-to-man coverage. He could be a NFL Combine sensation.

Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo hasn’t allowed a touchdown in coverage all season. Getty Images

OT Broderick Jones, Georgia: It’s not easy to start 13 games at left tackle for an SEC school and surrender only five pressures and zero sacks. That’s what Jones did — and the scariest part is there is still room to grow considering he is a third-year sophomore with rare athleticism for a 315-pounder. When he wasn’t stifling a pass rush, he opened big running lanes.

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia: So few tight ends in recent years have offered the dual-prowess Washington possesses as a pass-catcher and fundamentally sound in-line blocker. He worked the middle of the field for his single-season highs of 26 catches for 417 yards and two touchdowns, often initiating contact in traffic. At 6-foot-7, he could be a red-zone machine.

Parting thoughts

1. J.J. Watt’s announcement that he is retiring at the end of the season opens a spot at the top of an undesirable list: Best Active Player Never to Win a Super Bowl. Watt was a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year with the Texans before he joined the Cardinals, where he took the metaphorical crown that already resided in Arizona’s locker room with Larry Fitzgerald, who last played in 2020.

JJ Watt is about to join a list of NFL greats who leave the game without having won a Super Bowl. Getty Images

On our updated list of Best Active Player Never to Win a Super Bowl — based more on career achievement than current ability, and keeping in mind that unsigned free agents (such as Adrian Peterson) do not count — you will find the common themes are the Cowboys, Cardinals (Patrick Peterson spent the bulk of his career there) and Falcons (the Matt Ryan-Julio Jones connection):

1. OG Zack Martin, Cowboys; 2. OLB Khalil Mack, Chargers; 3. CB Patrick Peterson, Vikings; 4. QB Matt Ryan, Colts; 5. WR Julio Jones, Buccaneers; 6. DT Cam Heyward, Steelers; 7. WR DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals; 8. OT Tyron Smith, Cowboys; 9. DE Cam Jordan, Saints; 10. DE Calais Campbell, Ravens.

2. The NFL likes to save a game that is guaranteed to have playoff implications for the “Sunday Night Football” television window in Week 18.

Well, Titans-Jaguars essentially is a playoff game. No matter what results both teams get in Week 17, the winner of Titans-Jaguars claims the AFC South title and the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, while the loser goes home.

The problem? The Titans and Jaguars ranked No. 13 and No. 22, respectively, in average local television ratings in 2021, according to Sports Business Journal, and offer the No. 25- and No. 29-sized television markets in the league, respectively. There also is a chance the division winner owns a losing record, so is it really a game that will draw in casual fans?

Bengals-Ravens offers star power and maybe, if things break a certain way this weekend, the drama of the winner capturing the AFC North and a home playoff game. The loser faces less finality — just a road playoff game.

A Ravens-Bengals game with a division title up for grabs might be a best-case scenario for NBC to end the regular season. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The home-run possibility would be Packers-Lions, if either team emerges from this weekend with a win-and-in wild-card scenario.

Panthers-Saints or Falcons-Buccaneers — whichever game includes a win-and-in scenario in the NFC South — is a possibility, though the NFL took a fat lip in 2020 for highlighting tanking when one team with a playoff spot on the line (Commanders) benefited from another with nothing to play for (Eagles) benching its starting quarterback in the fourth quarter for no good reason other than fear of winning.

3. Davante Adams might be getting a new neighbor … and a new quarterback.

Every veteran NFL player comes to realize at one point or another that the NFL is a business. To that end, Adams did well when he signed a five-year, $140 million contract ($65 million guaranteed) after he was traded from the Packers to the Raiders earlier this year.

But … part of the reason that Adams wanted to go to Las Vegas was to reunite with his former Fresno State quarterback Derek Carr. He bought the house next door to Carr, speaking to their close friendship.

Less than one full season later, Carr has been benched and is likely on his way to getting traded or cut in the offseason. So the trade put record-setting money for a receiver into Adams’ pocket but put his future production into uncertain quarterback hands, and it essentially ruined the Packers’ season (against the ticking clock of Aaron Rodgers’ career) because they started 4-8 while new receivers learned Rodgers’ tendencies.

“I wouldn’t be here right now if he wasn’t here,” Adams said after Carr’s benching, which will set off trade speculation of its own.

The lesson for players is to get paid because any other benefits of a situation are fleeting.