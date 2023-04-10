Why Justin Thomas felt like a ‘sicko’ after missing 2023 Masters cut

Nobody would’ve blamed Justin Thomas for wanting to get away from golf for a while after the second round of the Masters.
Thomas shot 6-over across his final eight holes of the second round on Friday to finish with a 6-over 78 and miss the cut at 4-over – in the process moving the cutline down to 3-over and helping buddy Tiger Woods make it.
It marked the first time the 29-year-old missed the cut at the Masters, which he first played in seven years ago, and it came after doing a walk-and-talk interview with CBS, after which he bogeyed three of the final four holes.
But instead of unplugging from golf, Thomas couldn’t help himself.
“Play my last 8 holes +6 in miserable conditions yesterday to MC… and STILL all I want to do is watch the golf today,” Thomas wrote on Twitter Sunday morning. “Some call it obsessed… I’m not really sure what I should call it but I’m some kind of sicko 😂.”
Watch he did, as Thomas tweeted several more times throughout the final round as LIV Golf rivals Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka made a run at the green jacket.
But the PGA Tour’s Jon Rahm held them off with a final-round 3-under 69 to win his first career Masters.
“Rahm put on a clinic,” Thomas wrote. “Had total and complete control of his ball the first two days. I’ve played a lot of golf with him, but that was some of his best I’ve seen. 4 putted one, played in the worst conditions, and absolutely dominated the field. Congrats to @JonRahmpga!”
Thomas, who won the 2017 and 2022 PGA Championships, finished tied for eighth at last year’s Masters.
His best career finish at Augusta was fourth place in 2020.