Why Jets’ schedule still provides path to playoffs

The Jets had a chance to make a statement in Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but three Zach Wilson interceptions and a critical John Franklin-Myers penalty led to New England’s 13th straight win over the Jets.

The loss sent many Jets fans into a panic. We’re here to say: Take a breath. The Jets, and Wilson in particular, had a bad game on Sunday. But the team is still 5-3, better than anyone expected at this point, and they have shown they have a winning formula with a strong defense leading the way during their recent four-game winning streak.

With all of that in mind, let’s take a look at the upcoming schedule and what the Jets’ playoff chances look like.

Josh Allen has yet to face a defense that has completely stymied him this season. USA TODAY Sports

vs. Bills, Sunday

Offensive ranking: 1

Defensive ranking: 3 (tied)

This is the toughest opponent on the Jets’ schedule, and they get them twice. The Bills are the best team in football and create matchup issues for everyone. The Jets will be challenged to move the ball against a tough Bills defense, fortified in the offseason with Von Miller, who has been a great pickup for Buffalo. On the other side of the ball, of course, is Josh Allen, who looks like the league MVP and should be able to find holes in what has been a sturdy Jets defense.

Win, loss or toss-up? LOSS

at Patriots, Nov. 20

Offensive ranking: 20

Defensive ranking: 19

The Jets get a bye week after the Bills game to regroup and then comes the rematch with the Patriots in Foxborough. The Jets have to know they can beat New England if they play a clean game. Mac Jones is struggling, and though the Patriots offense put together a few good drives Sunday, they mostly benefited from good field position thanks to the Jets’ turnovers and poor performance in the punting game. The Jets defense can dominate the Patriots. The question is whether Mike LaFleur can find a way to get more out of the offense against Bill Belichick and make sure Wilson does not throw the ball up for grabs.

Win, loss or toss-up? TOSS-UP

Running back David Montgomery and the Bears have excelled at moving the ball on the ground, but have been held back by a passing game that ranks as the NFL’s worst. USA TODAY Sports

vs. Bears, Nov. 27

Offensive ranking: 27

Defensive ranking: 16

The Jets will honor Darrelle Revis at halftime of this one, which is appropriate as the current Jets cornerbacks have been emulating him lately. Sauce Gardner and D.J. Reed have been terrific and a huge part of the defense’s success. With Justin Fields coming to town, this game also will feature a matchup of two 2021 first-round quarterbacks. The Jets defense should be able to dominate this one, and so long as the club can play ball-control offense, they should get a win.

Win, loss or toss-up? WIN

at Vikings, Dec. 4

Offensive ranking: 15

Defensive ranking: 28

Minnesota is a surprising 6-1, having won five straight one-score games. On the other hand, the Jets have been an outstanding road team. They are 4-0, and won in Green Bay and Denver, two tough places to play. The Vikings are coached by former Jets backup quarterback Kevin O’Connell. This one is a tough call. I’m not sure how good the Vikings really are, but their record is what it is. I will give them the edge at home in this one, but I’m tempted to call this a toss-up.

Win, loss or toss-up? LOSS

at Bills, Dec. 11

See above.

Win, loss or toss-up? LOSS

Jared Goff’s Lions have won only once in their first seven games, and should make for a beatable opponent in December. USA TODAY Sports

vs. Lions, Dec. 18

Offensive ranking: 4

Defensive ranking: 32

Former Jet Aaron Glenn is having a tough time as Detroit’s defensive coordinator. The “Hard Knocks” stars look bound for another top-three draft pick. This one should be a laugher for the Jets. They get a bad team at home late in the season. They should dominate this game.

Win, loss or toss-up? WIN

vs. Jaguars, Dec. 22

Offensive ranking: 9

Defensive ranking: 18

The top two picks in the 2021 draft meet for the second straight year, and if the Jets win this one against Trevor Lawrence and Co. again, they’ll give Jets fans playoff hope at Christmas, something they have not had in years.

Win, loss or toss-up? WIN

at Seahawks, Jan. 1

Offensive ranking: 12

Defensive ranking: 27

It is impossible to project what these teams will look like in two months. Injuries usually play a big factor in these Week 17 and Week 18 games. But right now the Seahawks are rolling with former Jets quarterback Geno Smith under center. You know Smith would love nothing more than to stick it to the Jets, who gave up on him after two years as their starter. This one looks like a tough one for the Jets on paper.

Win, loss or toss-up? LOSS

The Jets’ season-ending matchup with Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins in Miami could hold playoff implications for both teams. AP

at Dolphins, Jan. 7 or 8

Offensive ranking: 7

Defensive ranking: 23

It would be a lot of fun if the Jets and Dolphins were fighting for a playoff spot in this one. It has been seven years since the Jets were playing for a postseason berth in the final game of the year. The Jets already beat the Dolphins once this season, but that was without Tua Tagovailoa. Miami is much better with their starting quarterback in the lineup. Still, this one could go either way.

Win, loss or toss-up? TOSS-UP

So here’s the final tally: three games that should be wins, four games that should be losses and two games that are up for grabs. The Jets get to eight wins with those three wins, and then it comes down to two division games — on the road against the Patriots and the Dolphins. Can the Jets pull off those two? If they can, that would get them to 10-7, which should be enough to get into the playoffs.

So, Jets fans, there is still hope after Sunday’s disappointing loss to the Patriots. There are winnable games on the schedule and plenty of reasons to look forward to the second half.

Bad connection

Jets WR Elijah Moore raised some eyebrows Sunday when he was asked about his chemistry with Zach Wilson and said, “I don’t get the ball. I don’t know.” But it was a fair answer. The chemistry between Moore and Wilson has been off for a while now. It looked during last year’s training camp as if the two 2021 draft picks would be a nice pairing, but it has not materialized since.

Outside of Joe Flacco, Elijah Moore has struggled to make a consistent connection with any Jets quarterback. Getty Images

Take a look at Moore’s splits by quarterback:

Zach Wilson: 23 completions, 52 attempts (44.2 percent); 266 yards; 1 TD; 3 INTs; 42.6 QBR when targeting

Joe Flacco: 22-34 (64.7); 320 yards; 2 TDs; 0 INTs; 114.8 QBR when targeting

Mike White: 10-18 (55.6); 133 yards, 1 TD; 3 INTs; 58.1 QBR when targeting

Josh Johnson: 5-6 (83.3); 39 yards; 1 TD; 0 INTs; 133.3 QBR when targeting

It is a problem that Moore has as many touchdown receptions from Johnson as he does from Wilson. Something has not clicked between Wilson and Moore, and that is an issue for the Jets.

Stat’s so

The Jets have never finished under .500 after winning five of their first eight games. Getty Images

The Jets are off to a 5-3 start, their best record through eight games since 2015. It is the ninth time the Jets have started 5-3, and they have never finished with a losing record in the previous eight seasons. Here’s a look at their final records through the years after starting 5-3:

2015 — 10-6

Playoffs: No

2011 — 8-8

Playoffs: No

2008 — 9-7

Playoffs: No

2001 — 10-6

Playoffs: Yes, lost in wild-card round

1998 — 12-4

Playoffs: Yes, lost in AFC Championship

1997 — 9-7

Playoffs: No

1978 — 8-8

Playoffs: No

1972 — 7-7

Playoffs: No

Source: Stathead