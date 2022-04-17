Why it’s now less likely Jets will pick a tight end in NFL draft

As part of The Post’s 2022 NFL Draft preview, we examine what the Jets might do at each position. Today: Tight ends Next up: Offensive line.

Tight end is a position that in January felt like it could be a major target in the draft but now feels like a low priority.

That is because GM Joe Douglas signed C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin in free agency, and the position has moved from one of need to one of strength. Douglas gave Zach Wilson two veteran targets at the position and enters the draft not needing to address tight end.

It is still possible that the Jets take a tight end on Day 3 of the draft as a player who can contribute immediately on special teams then become a player on offense in the future. Trevon Wesco is still on the roster, primarily as a blocker.

The coaching staff saw Ohio State’s Jeremy Ruckert up close at the Senior Bowl, and he had a good week in Mobile, Ala. They could take a chance on him in the middle rounds if they really liked what they saw. Wisconsin’s Jake Ferguson and Virginia Tech’s James Mitchell are others who should be on the board in the fourth and fifth rounds when the Jets will be looking for depth players.