It’s a new beginning for Ben Simmons in Brooklyn, and the Australian will get his fresh start with a brand new number. Simmons will wear number 10 with the Nets this season.

Simmons was dealt to the Nets at the trade deadline in a deal that saw James Harden head to Philadephia. The 6-foot-10 Australian hasn’t suited up all season after he requested a move away from the Sixers in the summer.

One of the talking points, when the deal was made, was which number would Simmons take up in Brooklyn as his 25 was not available.

Simmons has worn 25 for his entire NBA career with the Nets and his lone season with LSU.

It is the number his father wore as a professional basketball player with the Melbourne Tigers in Australia’s National Basketball League.

While at Montverde Academy high school Simmons wore the number 22.

Why can’t Simmons wear 25 with the Nets?

Number 25 has been retired by the Nets for Bill Melchionni, who starred for the Nets when they were an ABA franchise, winning two titles and making three All-Star teams.

Melchionni played for the Nets from 1969-76. His number is one of six retired jerseys for the Nets franchise, including Julius Erving (32), John Williamson (23), Buck Williams (52), Drazen Petrovic (3) and Jason Kidd (5).

What number will Simmons wear?

On Friday the Nets announced that Simmons will wear the number 10 jersey for the remainder of the season.

Simmons is expected to resume playing with Brooklyn following the All-Star break, but according to Nets’ coach Steve Nash, he still has a way to go to get his conditioning back.