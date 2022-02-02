Why is Jim Harbaugh returning to Michigan? Wolverines coach to stay in Ann Arbor after interviewing with Vikings

It appears as though Jim Harbaugh is staying at Michigan after all.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday night that Harbaugh will return to his alma mater for the 2022 season. The news came after the same day Harbaugh interviewed for the Vikings’ vacant head coaching position.

Last season, Harbaugh led Michigan to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten championship and a win over Ohio State — all firsts during his Wolverines tenure.

Jim Harbaugh called Michigan to inform the school that, despite interviewing with the Vikings today, he will be returning to school for the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. Michigan was, in the words of one source, “elated” to get Harbaugh’s decision. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

BENDER: Big Ten quarterback outlook for 2022

Harbaugh traveled to Minneapolis to interview with the Vikings in person on Wednesday, which also happened to be National Signing Day in college football. Though much of Michigan’s class had already signed, some people believed the trip was a bad look.

Schefter also reported that Harbaugh told Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel he’s committed to the Wolverines program for the long haul.

Jim Harbaugh told Warde Manuel that this would not be a re-occurring issue and he would stay at Michigan as long as it wants him, per sources. https://t.co/d3NVS4EdLl — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 3, 2022

The Sporting News takes a closer look at why Harbaugh is staying in Ann Arbor.

Why did Jim Harbaugh return to Michigan?

Harbaugh’s name has been connected, in varying degrees, to multiple NFL head coaching vacancies this offseason hiring cycle. The Raiders and Vikings were more explicit in their interest. The Dolphins may have been interested, too, although team owner Stephen Ross, a Michigan alum and donor, said he didn’t want to be the one to take Harbaugh away from Ann Arbor.

MORE: Nick Saban laments NIL as possible recruiting tool

Harbaugh took the Vikings interview with confidence, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted Tuesday, but those familiar with Harbaugh and his history as well as the situation at Michigan didn’t seem to have quite the same assurance.

In a 13-tweet thread, Michigan alum and longtime journalist John U. Bacon outlined some of the pitfalls Harbaugh may have faced in going back to the NFL, and Minnesota specifically.

Anyone saying the Harbaugh interview with Minnesota is a done deal is not considering the people involved, nor their histories. Today’s interview is far more important many seem to understand.

Here’s a thread laying it out. (1/13) — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) February 2, 2022

Among the highlights: Bacon mentioned Harbaugh’s at-times difficult personality, the power struggle he had in San Francisco with then-general manager Trent Baalke and the fact that a minority-stake Vikings owner has Michigan ties and lobbied against Harbaugh’s hiring.

MORE: Matt Rhule was among favorites to replace Harbaugh had he left Michigan

Vikings brass seemed to listen, as the team reportedly didn’t offer Harbaugh a contract after the nine-hour interview. That seemed to force his hand about a return to Ann Arbor

The #Vikings met with Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh for 9 hours today, but the team didn’t make an offer, per source. So Harbaugh returns to Ann Arbor and Kevin O’Connell — soon — is expected to head to Minnesota. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 3, 2022

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported the Vikings are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell as their new head coach.

As Bacon pointed out, Harbaugh’s first priority will likely be restoring trust of not just the players but also the Michigan higher-ups. There’s also the issue of Harbaugh’s contract, which The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner reported could be in the process of being reworked to make it one of the richest in the Big Ten.

Harbaugh is 61-24 in seven seasons at Michigan and 119-51 in his career as an FBS head coach.