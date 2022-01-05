Why is Antonio Brown still on Buccaneers’ roster?

Is Antonio Brown still a Buccaneer?

That remains a mystery after Tampa Bay, per “Pro Football Talk,” declined to comment about how the team will move forward following Brown’s on-field outburst at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, when the Bucs beat the Jets.

The NFL Players Association is reportedly “in the dark” about the situation. Brown’s agent, Ed Wasielewski, has yet to to comment on his client’s incident and NFL future.

As of Jan. 5, Brown is still listed as active on the Buccaneers’ roster, despite head coach Bruce Arians’ comment after the game Sunday that Brown is “no longer a Buc.”

The NFL has not yet issued a statement or disciplinary action against Brown after the Pro-Bowl receiver ripped off his shoulder pads and ran shirtless across the end zone on Sunday. He also took off his gloves and shirt and tossed them into the crowd before he exited to the victor’s locker room at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Brown prior to Sunday’s game, in which he took off his uniform and left the field. Getty Images

Brown can technically show up to practice this week, according to the current Tampa roster. If Brown is a no-show with the Bucs’ moving forward, it’s unclear if the team will fine him for not showing up to work.

On Tuesday, a report by CBS said Brown could have a job on another team if he’d like.

The day prior, ESPN reported that the Bucs are having “ongoing discussions” with the NFL about how to move past the situation.

When asked about how the team plans to move on from the Brown situation, Arians said Monday, “That’s up to [general manager Jason Licht] and what he wants to do.”

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, along with Arians, have expressed their support and concern for Brown and said they hope he gets the help he needs.

Antonio Brown sat court side at the Brooklyn Nets’ game on Monday night. Corey Sipkin/NY POST

Brown, meanwhile, was spotted sitting courtside at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where the Nets suffered a loss to the Grizzlies on Monday night. He documented his post-game festivities on social media, that included rapper Fabolous.

While Brown has been active on social media since the scene at MetLife Stadium, he has yet to directly address the incident.

The Buccaneers will close out their regular season when they host the Panthers on Sunday.