Why Giants’ young receiver sitting out OTAs isn’t big red flag

The red jersey on Giants receiver Kadarius Toney’s back isn’t a huge red flag.

Toney is sidelined during organized team activities after undergoing a minor medical procedure during the offseason, a source confirmed. He was wearing a red jersey to signal some level of injury maintenance and was limited to catching balls off the JUGS machine during an open practice Thursday.

The 2021 first-round draft pick is expected to recover in time for training camp, which is no small note. Toney missed seven games and a bulk of practice time during his roller-coaster rookie season due to ankle, hamstring, shoulder, oblique, quad and thumb injuries. Minor procures at this time of year often refer to knee clean-ups.

After skipping the first few voluntary workouts this offseason, Toney has been a regular attendee, but has not participated on-field.

“He’s been really attentive in meetings,” offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said. “He’s doing all the right things on and off the field. I love his personality. He’s one of those guys that brings a smile to the room. He’s been great to work with.”

— With Paul Schwartz