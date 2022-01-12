The Hamden Journal

Why Giants can afford to be patient in finding new coach 

Why Giants can afford to be patient in finding new coach 

Sign up here to get Inside the Giantts delivered to your inbox each Wednesday morning.

Every day that the Giants wait to hire a general manager is a day they fall behind other teams looking for new head coaches.

And that’s OK. Heck, it might actually be a GOOD thing despite what instincts are telling you.

The Giants fired head coach Joe Judge rather than the seemingly no-harm alternative of letting him twist in the wind until he could meet and try to impress the eventual successor for forcefully retired Dave Gettleman. In doing so, co-owner John Mara made it clear that the next GM “will lead the effort to hire a new head coach.”

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.