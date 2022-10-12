Why Eli Manning has let humorous side out since leaving Giants

Eli Manning finally explained what many fans Giants have likely been wondering since the two-time Super Bowl winner made his foray into television:

“Why were you never this funny and entertaining with the Giants?”

Manning, 41, was asked just that while a guest on the Ringer’s “Slow News Day” podcast this week as he’s let that side of him shine through on ESPN’s secondary “Monday Night Football” broadcast, the “Manningcast” with brother Peyton over the past two seasons.

Eli Manning, who was known to be a practical joker with his teammates, has already created some viral moments such as flipping Eagles fans the double bird and taking a jab at Russell Wilson’s new contract.

Manning said the more fun side of him never came out during his 16-season NFL career because he wanted to keep the focus on football and the serious job of being the Giants’ quarterback.

“I think while I was playing the idea was, you know, let’s just keep everything to football. Let’s keep everything about football, what’s going on,” Manning said. “I just never wanted to come off as goofy or silly. I think with my teammates they saw the other side of me and it’s not silly-goofy it’s more I guess a dry sense of humor of that sort. I think I’ve always had the mentality of taking my job very seriously, never taking myself too seriously.

So why now are we now getting to see the other side of Eli Manning in such a public and unfiltered way?

“I think in football it’s hard at times. You’re dealing with such a serious game, like you got 16 of them and all of them are so important,” Manning said. “You never saw the time to bring out the other side too often. I think once I retired it’s like I don’t care anymore. It doesn’t matter. There’s nothing to be serious about. I don’t have a game to prepare for. It’s all just a little bit more relaxed. You don’t have to be on … watch what you say quite as much.

That certainly characterizes what Eli has brought to the “Manningcast” as big brother Peyton’s goofy sibling. Their chemistry has made it a hit and pushed ESPN to try an alternative “Sunday Night Baseball” broadest with Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.