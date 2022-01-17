Why do Grizzlies, Hawks always play NBA games on MLK Day?

Monday marks the 36th anniversary of the NBA’s tradition of holding games on MLK Day, a federal holiday honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The league has been celebrating MLK Day with a slate of basketball games since 1986, and this year will be no different. The NBA has 12 games set to be played on Monday, starting with a contest between the Pelicans and Celtics at 12:30 p.m. ET.

While plenty of NBA teams will be taking the floor on MLK Day, the holiday holds a special significance for the Grizzlies and Hawks.

Why do the Grizzlies and Hawks always play NBA games on MLK Day?

Atlanta Hawks’ connection to MLK

King was born in Atlanta on Jan. 15, 1929. He grew up in the city, and he attended Booker T. Washington High School and Morehouse College. Given that connection, MLK Day is of tremendous importance to Atlanta and the Hawks franchise.

Since 1994, the team has typically hosted games on MLK Day with only a few exceptions. This year, the Hawks will face the Bucks in a rematch of the 2021 Eastern Conference finals.

Memphis Grizzlies’ connection to MLK

On April 4, 1968, King, who was in Memphis to support a strike by sanitation workers, was assassinated while standing on the balcony at the Lorraine Motel. That site is now home of the National Civil Rights Museum, which is not far from the FedEx Forum, the Grizzlies’ home arena.

Every year since 2003, the Grizzlies have played in a game on MLK Day. Ahead of their matchup with the Bulls, the Grizzlies and the National Civil Rights Museum hosted “The Intersection of Race and Sports,” a virtual discussion focused on issues affecting Black athletes.

