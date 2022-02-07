Why did QB Kyler Murray unfollow Cardinals on Instagram?

Is Kyler Murray feuding with the Cardinals? Or is his latest move on social media much ado about nothing?

That’s the question many are asking after the Cardinals quarterback unfollowed the team’s official accounts on both Instagram and Twitter and deleted ALL content related to the Arizona franchise on Monday.

Is Kyler Murray mad?

After starting a league-best 7-0 in 2021, the Cardinals finished 4-7 and were bounced from the playoffs by the Rams in the Wild Card round. The Cardinals quarterback completed 19 of 34 passes for 137 yards with two interceptions during the 34-11 loss.

While Murray was injured for most of the second half of the season, the team’s early exit from the postseason was yet another example of a high-expectation season turned disappointment.

Some are pointing to Murray’s scrub of the Cardinals on social media as discontent for the team not progressing in the playoffs, but also for the discontent with his contract situation, according to multiple reports.

“He is discontent about his contract situation while the team wants to see if he can remain healthy for a season and win in the playoffs with Kingsbury,” Fox Sports Radio’s George Wrighster III said on Twitter.

The Pro Bowl quarterback, who threw three touchdown passes at the 2022 Pro Bowl contest on Sunday, left only two posts on his Instagram after the “cleanse.” The first post he left is from 2018, with an inspirational message on winning the Heisman Trophy during his time at Oklahoma. The most recent post, which he shared on Sunday night, includes a photo of Murray and Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons at the Pro Bowl.

Kyler Murray’s contract

Murray has played out the first three years of his rookie contract with the Cardinals and has a fifth-year option that the team is able to exercise until May 5th. If Arizona utilizes his fifth-year option before then, Murray will be locked in with the Cardinals for an additional two seasons.

Murray also has a cap hit of $11,386,841 for the 2022 season but will be seeking a contract extension during the upcoming offseason. Several reporters have offered speculation on the situation as it evolves.

During practice ahead of the 2022 Pro Bowl, Murray discussed the disappointing end of the season with Cardinals reporter Darren Urban.

“I wouldn’t get into too much detail, but just get better,” Murray said. Urban on Saturday. “I think there are a lot of things we all need to address individually. Team-wise we understand kind of what happened, how we get there. We’ve got to do it together. Obviously everyone has to work hard individually. When we come together we’ve got to be ready to go, because it doesn’t get any easier.”

“We made strides throughout the three years I’ve been here but we haven’t reached that ultimate goal.”

Despite Murray’s actions on social media, his motivations remain unclear.

Should we read into Murray’s social media scrub?

The Cardinals don’t seem to be.

The Cardinals don't seem to be reading into it, with multiple people within the organization reportedly saying that Murray being unhappy was news to them.

So, exactly why Murray chose to purge his social media remains a bit of a mystery.

Read into it however you’d like.

